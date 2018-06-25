Muchokids Debuts New Sci-Fi Fantasy Series Featuring Characters From All Over the Globe Working Together to Overcome Adversity

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Muchokids, a new children's entertainment brand, has just debuted their first book "Galaxia and Her Quest to Save the Universe Chapter 1: #TheBeginning." #TheBeginning book serves as an introduction to the ongoing series of the Muchokids world. The creators, author and founder Laura Chavez Campero and author and creative director Clark Watts, showcase positive, unifying world messages through imaginative, adventurous, original stories for kids of all ages.

Muchokids from all over the globe team up with Galaxia to fight Alekko, the most dangerous villain in the universe

#TheBeginning introduces themes common throughout the Muchokids brand's two main story series. The "Galaxia's Quest" stories will focus on adventures in space where the main character Galaxia will introduce her Muchokids, who come from all over Earth, to other colonized worlds, the beings inhabiting those planets, and incredible technologies unknown to humanity.

The second main Muchokids' series "Earth Adventures" features Earth's Muchokids working together, using their magic and problem solving to fight the villain of the series, Alekko. Readers will experience the delights and wonders of different cities and countries through the eyes of the Muchokids.

"Through my many travels I experienced countless instances of true beauty in humanity, but something still nagged at me. It was clear that there was still contention to be combated. If some adults, at times, seemed too set in their ways with their minds made up, I found children were still willing to dream," says Chavez.

She adds, "It's through this belief that young people can always be positively inspired, I brainstormed the Muchokids world, which features kids from all over Earth working together to fight evil — and most importantly, unite with one another."

Chavez teamed with Watts to bring her stories to life. "Galaxia and Her Quest to Save the Universe Chapter 1: #TheBeginning" is available in two formats to reach as wide an audience as possible. There is a version for children ages eight and older and a picture book for younger readers. Both versions are available to read for free on Muchokids.com. Both books will also be available on Amazon for Kindle or in paperback. The older children's book is available now (https://amzn.to/2Ka2HOE) with the picture book launching July 1.

Muchokids isn't just books though, but rather a multimedia experience for kids, with picture books, video books, games, merchandise and an app coming soon. To learn more visit, Muchokids.com.

About Laura Chavez Campero

Laura Chavez Campero is the author and founder of Muchokids. Like the characters she created, Chavez is no stranger to adventurous globe-trotting. She's spent life living in several countries and has visited many more, all the while dreaming of creating a sci-fi and fantasy book series. Along with Muchokids, Chavez is gaining valuable business experience as founder of Lark & Berry, a luxury jewelry brand that is disrupting the diamond-mining market by ethically sourcing beautiful, lab-created stones. She has been featured in "Harper's Bazaar", "The Daily Mail", "Women's Wear Daily" and "Stylist".

About Clark Watts

Since he was 13, Muchokids author and creative director Clark Watts has lived life pursuing creative passions. He moved to Los Angeles in his twenties to follow his dreams of writing, broadcasting, music and directing projects. His abilities in varied areas caught Chavez's attention, and he was brought aboard to co-author and direct the many multimedia aspects of Muchokids. Watts also has a rock music project with ex-Leon Russell guitarist Ryan Kirwan called Afternoon Zealots set to debut soon.

