Muchokids Releases Its Debut Book and Launches Entertainment Brand: Galaxia and Her Quest to Save The Universe Chapter 1: #TheBeginning

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Through her many travels, author and Muchokids' founder Laura Chavez Campero has experienced countless instances of true beauty in humanity. Yet something still nagged at her— it was clear that there was still contention to be combated. If some adults, at times, seemed too set in their ways with their minds made up, children, she found, were still willing to dream.

The Muchokids mission is to explore the universe, embrace diversity and seek unity for all beings. There is an explorer in all of us. Muchokids from all over the globe unite with Galaxia, their leader to fight Alekko, the most dangerous villain in the universe

So, through the belief that young people can always be positively inspired, Chavez brainstormed the Muchokids World, which would feature kids from all over Earth working together to fight evil—and most importantly, unite with one another.

Chavez teamed with writer Clark Watts to bring her optimistic, sci-fi/fantasy series to reality. Galaxia and Her Quest to Save the Universe Chapter 1: #TheBeginning is available in two formats to reach as wide an audience as possible: a version for children ages 8+ and a picture book for younger readers. Both versions are available to read for free on www.muchokids.com. The 8+ version can also be bought digitally or in paperback from Amazon. On July 1st, the picture book will be available in the same options.

#TheBeginning introduces all themes common throughout the Muchokids brand's two main story series. The "Galaxia's Quest" stories will focus on adventures in space where Galaxia will introduce her Muchokids from all over Earth to other colonized worlds, the beings inhabiting those planets and incredible technologies—unknown to humanity.

The second main Muchokids' series, "Earth Adventures," features our world's Muchokids working together, using their magic and problem solving to fight Alekko. Meanwhile, readers will experience the delights and wonders of different Earth cities and countries through the eyes of the Muchokids.

#TheBeginning is only just that—a start for a brand that aims to entertain with positivity and open-mindedness. Muchokids isn't merely books, but a multimedia experience for kids, with picture books, videobooks, games, merchandise and an app coming soon.

