Mucinex® Expands its Portfolio with the First-to-Market Non-Medicated Saline Nasal Spray with Power Jet Technology

The #1 physician trusted cough and cold brand* introduces new product innovation just in time for another cold & flu season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're one of the millions of people who've suffered from a stuffy nose or sinus congestion due to dryness or allergies, it's likely you've tried multiple types of treatments looking for symptom relief. That's why Mucinex® – a Reckitt brand and the #1 most trusted brand by physicians for cough and cold symptoms*, is introducing Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray designed to treat sinus-related symptoms.

Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray

With its dual nozzle technology, Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray is the first-ever drug-free saline product with a 2-in-1 nozzle that makes it possible to switch and choose from two spray settings. The "Gentle Mist" spray helps clear everyday congestion and soothes the nose, and the "Power Jet" pressure helps clear tough nasal congestion.

"We know how frustrating and disruptive nasal congestion can be. Finding a solution that provides symptom relief for your multiple nasal care needs – from congestion or dryness to daily cleansing – can be a real challenge" says Mark Pearson, Vice President of Marketing for the Health business at Reckitt. "Our new Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray was specifically designed with 2 spray strengths, to provide relief for everyday allergens and irritants, while also helping to clear out congestion associated with colds – making it a great solution for tackling tough nasal congestion."

Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray is now available for purchase at your local pharmacy and retailer including Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and online at Amazon. Find your nearest retailer on Mucinex.com. MSRP: $8.99

About Mucinex

Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 20 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it is #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

About Reckitt

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

