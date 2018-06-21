Muconatur contains essential oil from the eucalyptus leaf, horehound herb, marshmallow root and sundew plant. This product helps alleviate problems respiratory system issues including: chronic colds, flu, bronchitis, cough, pharyngitis, laryngitis and pulmonary problems.

"Rather than taking a pill manufactured with unknown chemicals synthesized in a lab, try taking something natural and good for the whole body," said El Naturalista President, Ruben Calvo.

Oils from the eucalyptus leaf help treat asthma, bronchitis, dental plaque, gingivitis, headaches, stuffy noses, fever and flu. The horehound herb helps with coughs and colds; the marshmallow root helps with cough from ACE inhibitors, and irritation of the mouth and throat; and the common sundew herb helps with coughs, asthma, and bronchitis and throat infections.

"Too many doctors look to address one specific issue without considering a drug's effects on the rest of the body," Calvo added, "El Naturalista uses healthcare techniques grounded in consciousness of the environment and body acting as a whole."

Each capsule contains 75 grams of each ingredient, and El Naturalista recommends consumers take between three to six capsules per day, divided into several doses.

El Naturalista is a member of Ecoembes, an organization in Spain that cares for the environment through recycling and the eco-friendly designing of the packaging. The organization's mission is to make it possible for some of its packaging to have a second life as recycled raw material.

For more information on Muconatur, visit www.elnaturalista.es/en/. The site is available in both English and Spanish.

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muconatur-a-product-by-spanish-company-el-naturalista-promotes-natural-mucus-breakdown-300669547.html

SOURCE El Naturalista

Related Links

http://www.elnaturalista.es/en

