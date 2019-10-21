Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts, 2028: Focus on United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of MPS I in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm practice market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The Mucopolysaccharidosis type I market report gives the thorough understanding of the Mucopolysaccharidosis type I by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in the US, Europe, and Japan

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Epidemiology

The Mucopolysaccharidosis type I epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology {total cases, Live Birth cases, overall prevalent cases, Severity Specific Cases [Hurler, Hurler-Scheie, Scheie] and diagnosed cases} scenario of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028

According to this research, total prevalent population of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in 7 major markets was found to be 3,529 in 2017

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Drug Chapters

This segment of the Mucopolysaccharidosis type I report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Market Outlook

The Mucopolysaccharidosis type I market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology

According to this research, the market of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in 7MM was found to be USD 333.31 million in 2017

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I): Market Overview at a Glance



2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) in 2028

3. Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Clinical Manifestations of MPS I

3.4. Severity Spectrum

3.5. Genetic Causes

3.6. Inheritance pattern

3.7. Pathophysiological mechanisms of MPS I

3.8. Diagnosis

3.8.1. Differential diagnosis

3.9. Newborn screening for MPS I

3.10. Challenges in predicting disease severity in newborn screening

3.11. Easy-to-use algorithm for faster diagnoses of MPS I

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

5. Total Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in 7MM

6. United States Epidemiology



6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Total cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in the US

6.3. Live Birth Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in the United States

6.4. Overall Prevalent Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in the United States

6.5. Diagnosed Cases of MPS Type I in the United States

6.6. Severity Specific Cases of MPS Type I in the United States

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.1.1. Total cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in Germany

7.1.2. Live Birth Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in Germany

7.1.3. Overall Prevalent Cases of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in Germany

7.1.4. Diagnosed Cases of MPS Type I in Germany

7.1.5. Severity Specific Cases of MPS Type I in Germany

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.7. Assumptions and Rationale

7.8. Management and Treatment of MPS I

8. Unmet Needs

9. Marketed drugs



9.1. Aldurazyme: BioMarin Pharmaceutical/ Genzyme

9.1.1. Drug Description

9.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

9.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

9.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5. Product Profile

10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. MGTA-456: Magenta Therapeutics

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Product Profile

10.3. Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium: Plexcera Therapeutics

10.4. Valanafusp alfa: Armagen

10.5. SB-318: Sangamo Therapeutics

11. Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I): 7MM Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Size of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in 7MM

12. United States: Market Outlook

13. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

14. Japan Market Outlook



14.1. Japan Market Size

14.2. Total Market size of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I

14.3. Market Size of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I by Therapies in Japan

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



ArmaGen

Magenta Therapeutics

Regenxbio

