Mudd Advertising Launches The Ad Man 2.0: A Powerful Reinvention of Principles‑Driven Leadership for a New Era of Technology and Change

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A story that began in a basement in 1981 now enters a bold new chapter. The Ad Man 2.0: Principles First. Technology Second. RESULTS NOW!—written by Jim Mudd Sr., Clifton Lambreth, and Rob Mudd, with contributions from Alan Mulally, Darryl Strawberry, and Ken Blanchard—is officially available on Amazon.

Adman 2.0 Cover

More than a sequel, The Ad Man 2.0 is a tribute to the people, principles, and moments that shaped one of the most influential voices in automotive marketing. Rooted in the legacy of Jim Mudd Sr., the book reflects a lifetime of lessons learned from mentors, industry leaders, and friends who showed up at pivotal moments—often quietly, always meaningfully.

The book builds on the spirit of the original Ad Man, capturing the values that launched Mudd Advertising: integrity, hustle, community, and an unwavering belief in people. It also expands the conversation, offering leadership principles tested by some of the most outstanding leaders of our time. These insights transcend industries, providing organizations and families alike with a framework for leading with clarity, conviction, and character.

In a world increasingly shaped by AI, automation, and digital acceleration, The Ad Man 2.0 delivers strategies for balancing technology with values, efficiency with empathy, and data‑driven decisions with the human beings who make them possible. The book equips readers to navigate disruption while making balanced head‑and‑heart decisions that strengthen teams, cultures, and long‑term results.

This year, those same principles take center stage at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas, where Mudd Advertising is exhibiting at Booth #3651W. Dealers and industry leaders can also explore the newly revamped Mudd.com, a modernized digital experience reflecting the company's evolution and renewed commitment to helping businesses thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Featuring insights from Mulally, Strawberry, and Blanchard, The Ad Man 2.0 offers a roadmap for anyone seeking to evolve without losing what made them great in the first place.

The Ad Man 2.0 is available now on Amazon.

SOURCE Mudd, Inc.