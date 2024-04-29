MUDDY BITES ANNOUNCES GIRL SCOUT COOKIE INSPIRED FLAVOR NOW AVAILABLE AT WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muddy Bites , the inventors behind the chocolate-filled mini waffle cone treat, is thrilled to announce its new flavor inspired by everyone's favorite Girl Scout™ Cookie: Thin Mints™. The collaboration will be available at Walmart stores and online, beginning in April. The Girl Scout Thin Mints™ flavor features a cocoa wafer mini-cone with mint dark chocolate filling - a perfect bite-size treat!

"Both brands evoke beloved memories of childhood, and we are excited to offer customers our newest Muddy Bites flavor inspired by Girl Scouts' #1 selling cookie, Thin Mints™," said Stephanie Paras, Muddy Bites CEO.

The Muddy Bites Girl Scout Thin Mints™ flavor is currently available at Walmart and will retail for $3.48. All Muddy Bites products are made in the U.S. and with real food ingredients derived from natural sources that are Non-GMO and Kosher.

About Muddy Bites:

Born from the nostalgic memories of childhood, Muddy Bites brings to life the cherished final bite of a sundae cone. This innovative snack is the brainchild of two college friends from Le Mars, Iowa, a town renowned for its rich ice cream heritage. Inspired by the universally loved, chocolate-filled tip of an ice cream cone, the founders reinvented this concept into a standalone sweet treat, which became the first of its kind - the original bite-sized waffle cone snack. Made with real food ingredients, Muddy Bites provides a fun, modern, and delicious alternative to traditional cookie and candy offerings in the market. Since 2018, Muddy Bites continues to break the internet with viral TikTok videos, influencer partnerships, and catchy memes. The brand momentum along with the mouthwatering taste experience has helped Muddy Bites achieve widespread popularity, now selling in more than 13,000 stores across the United States. Muddy Bites is more than just a treat; it's a portal to the past, reviving the joys and simplicity of youth with every chocolate-filled bite. Rediscover the joys of yesteryears with Muddy Bites, where every bite is a taste of happy nostalgia.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

