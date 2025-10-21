Mudita Radiant Launches on Kickstarter

Discover Mudita Radiant: A Swiss Automatic Field Watch for Every Story

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudita, the mindful technology and design company known for creating minimalist E ink phones and alarm clocks, as well as award-winning minimalist timepieces, proudly announces the launch of Mudita Radiant, a Swiss automatic field watch designed for those who value craftsmanship, clarity, and the beauty of living with intention.

The Mudita Radiant: a Swiss automatic field watch that combines minimalist design, modern durability, and timeless craftsmanship-built for life lived with intention. Designed for presence and built to endure, the Mudita Radiant embodies mindful living through precision, clarity, and simplicity in motion.

Now live on Kickstarter, Mudita Radiant brings together timeless design, Swiss precision, and modern durability, built to accompany you wherever life takes you, whether that means quiet mornings, mountain trails, or moments that ask for focus and presence.

A Field Watch Rooted in Mindful Design

After redefining how people use phones and clocks, Mudita turned its attention to timeless mechanical timepieces, ones that celebrate mindfulness in motion. The result is Mudita Radiant, a watch that combines minimalist aesthetics with exceptional Swiss craftsmanship and durability built to last for generations.

"With Mudita Radiant, we wanted to design a watch that feels as good to wear as it does to live with," said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. "It's a timepiece that aligns with our philosophy of mindful design."

Precision Meets Purpose

At the heart of Mudita Radiant lies the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré automatic movement, representing decades of Swiss watchmaking refinement. Delivering accuracy between ±7 to ±20 seconds per day and a 38-hour power reserve, it offers reliable, long-lasting performance fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers.

Protected by a 316L stainless steel case, anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and 10 ATM water resistance, the Mudita Radiant is engineered to withstand real-life adventures, from urban commutes to outdoor exploration.

To ensure legibility in any light, Mudita Radiant features Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9, providing a clean, luminous glow in low-light conditions without compromising its understated elegance during the day.

Designed to Fit Every Wrist and Every Story

Recognizing that one size doesn't fit all, Mudita Radiant comes in three case sizes (32mm, 37mm, and 40mm) to suit different wrists and preferences. Users can choose from five nature-inspired dial colors and six quick-release vegan straps, allowing for effortless customization and personal expression.

The dial carries no logo, so your eye lands on what matters most: time. Mudita's only signature is the small lotus engraved into the crown, a subtle tactile detail that reflects the brand's mindful design philosophy.

Begin Your Story

Mudita Radiant isn't designed to chase trends or demand attention. Instead, it's built to be a reliable companion for life's journey, whether that means summiting a mountain, creating something meaningful, or simply embracing the beauty of everyday moments.

The first chapter of the Mudita Radiant story begins today on Kickstarter, where backers can save approximately 30% off the regular retail price.

Join the campaign: Mudita Radiant Kickstarter Campaign

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users' privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity.

Following the success of our minimalist phones, Mudita Pure, and Mudita Kompakt, as well as our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we're excited to introduce Mudita Radiant, a timepiece that celebrates craftsmanship, calm design, and the freedom to live with purpose.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, visit mudita.com or the dedicated Mudita Radiant Kickstarter page.

