Mudita Studios Launches Sign AI, an AI-Powered ASL Interpreter Breaking Down Communication Barriers for the Deaf Community

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudita Studios, a leading Seattle-based venture studio, today announced the launch of Sign AI, a revolutionary company poised to democratize communication access for the Deaf community. Backed by a pre-seed investment from Mudita Venture Fund, Sign AI will leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide a cost-effective, readily available, and highly accurate American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation solution. The company is led by CEO Gregory Rutty and CTO Shama Butala.

Sign AI addresses the critical shortage of ASL interpreters and the high costs associated with traditional interpretation services. The company's innovative, large multi-modal ASL model created in partnership with the Deaf community will offer:

Human-level, bi-directional interpretation: Sign AI's technology is designed to pass the CASLI certification, ensuring high-quality interpretation between ASL and English.





Sign AI's technology is designed to pass the CASLI certification, ensuring high-quality interpretation between ASL and English. 24/7 availability: Sign AI will eliminate scheduling challenges and long wait times by providing on-demand interpretation anytime, anywhere.





Sign AI will eliminate scheduling challenges and long wait times by providing on-demand interpretation anytime, anywhere. Cost-effectiveness and scalability: Sign AI will offer a significantly more affordable solution compared to human interpreters, making ADA compliance accessible to organizations of all sizes.





Sign AI will offer a significantly more affordable solution compared to human interpreters, making ADA compliance accessible to organizations of all sizes. Versatile applications: The technology can be deployed across various platforms and integrated via API, serving diverse needs in sectors like education, healthcare, legal, government, and public events.

"Sign AI is more than just technology; it's a catalyst for positive change. We're excited to be at the forefront of this AI-driven movement towards a more equitable and accessible world," said Stephen Konig, CEO at Mudita Studios.

"Communication is a fundamental human right," said Gregory Rutty, CEO of Sign AI. "Our mission is to provide every Deaf person their own personal interpreter so they can communicate freely with hearing people and participate fully in society."

Sign AI is actively partnering with organizations to pilot its technology and demonstrate its transformative potential. To learn more and explore partnership opportunities, visit https://sign-ai.co.

About Mudita Studios

Mudita Studios is a Seattle-based venture studio that conceives, builds, and launches innovative companies. With a focus on empowering entrepreneurs and disrupting industries, Mudita Studios provides the resources, expertise, and network necessary to transform ideas into thriving businesses.

About Mudita Venture Fund

Mudita Venture Fund is a pre-seed and seed stage venture capital fund that invests in early-stage companies with high growth potential and high social impact.

SOURCE Mudita Studios