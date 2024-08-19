Mudstack Secures $4M in Financing, Welcomes James Gwertzman as New CEO, and Secures First Enterprise Customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudstack, the leading provider of file versioning and asset management tools for the game industry, today announced the successful closing of a $4 million financing round. This latest round of funding will be instrumental in accelerating Mudstack's mission to streamline production workflows and enhance collaboration within game development teams.

James Gwertzman, new CEO of Mudstack

In conjunction with the financing, Mudstack is also excited to welcome James Gwertzman as its new Chief Executive Officer. James, the former co-founder and CEO of PlayFab, brings a wealth of experience in the gaming industry and a strong track record of building innovative tools and infrastructure for games.

"I am incredibly excited to join Mudstack at such a pivotal time in its growth," said James. "It's crazy to me that our industry is so mature, yet basic tools for managing content and production pipelines are still lacking. I've wanted to build an 'operating system for game studios' for a long time, and am thrilled to be working with this talented team to deliver on that vision."

"We couldn't be happier to have James join us," said Jordan Stevens, co-founder of Mudstack, and former CEO. "He is truly the dream partner to lead Mudstack into the future vision we both share, freeing me to focus entirely on delighting customers as the new Head of Product."

The financing round was led by Anthos Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures, A16Z GAMES, Pioneer Square Labs, and Hyperplane.

"We are thrilled to invest in Mudstack because we see a massive opportunity here," said Zack Zaharis, Partner at Anthos Capital. "The game development process is becoming increasingly complex, and Mudstack is perfectly positioned to become the go-to solution for teams needing robust, intuitive tools to streamline that process. With James Gwertzman at the helm, we are confident that Mudstack is poised to become an indispensable tool for game developers worldwide."

In addition, Mudstack has recently signed its first two large enterprise customers, Metacore and Paradox Studios, marking a significant milestone in its growth.

"Mudstack has saved us a significant amount of time spent managing our game assets," said Petter Lundh, Managing Art Director at Paradox Studios. "It's also simple enough for artists to use without training, which will make it easy for us to roll it out across more of our internal studios."

Mudstack will use the newly secured funds to further develop its platform, grow its team, and expand its customer base to meet the ever-evolving demands of the game industry.

To learn more about Mudstack, visit www.mudstack.com .

About Mudstack

Mudstack is building the next generation asset management and collaboration platform for artists, developers, and producers. It shortens development times by improving communication and collaboration across all members of the team, encourages risk-taking and creativity by ensuring no work is ever lost, and fosters the creation of community by opening up the development process to a global audience. The future of creative collaboration will be powered by continuous integration, automation, and AI. Mudstack aims to be at the forefront of this transformation.

For more information, visit mudstack.com.

