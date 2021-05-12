MUD\WTR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

VENICE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUD\WTR has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

MUD\WTR gives you energy without jitters, anxiety, or crash and provides functional benefits from four types of adaptogenic mushrooms and several Ayurvedic herbs. Unlike most other brands on the market, they grow their own mushrooms in California, not overseas. More than just a product though, MUD\WTR empowers people to live from a place of purpose and intuition, to think differently, and for themselves. Their inspiration is to contribute to the healing and preservation of mental health.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The purpose behind what we do as a company is much bigger than a beverage. We want to give people agency over their ideas. We want to heal and protect the mind. To do that effectively, it has to be done from the inside out. We don't gather to have pizza parties and tap kegs. We offer breathwork, yoga, meditation, and Oura rings. We want to discover and expand our individual potential, because, if realized, we can truly reach our potential as a company." says Shane Heath founder and CEO of MUD\WTR.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

