Mueller Sports Medicine Introduces RecoveryTub™ Inflatable Ice Tub

The company is rolling out two sizes – The Solo Tub (59" x 33.4" x 17.7") and the Team Tub (61" Diameter x 27.5" Deep). The Solo Tub holds 48 gallons of water. The Team Tub can hold larger athletes and up to 3-4 people. It holds approximately 106 gallons of water.

In addition to serving as excellent solutions for on-the-road events, the tubs are ideal for expanding training room facilities more easily when social distancing is necessary.

Designed with portability in mind, they feature a rechargeable air pump (with adapters) for quick and easy inflation and a mesh carry case. The Solo Tub is only 11 pounds, while the Team Tub is 18 pounds.

They can hold cold water for post-workout and post-game icedowns. They can also serve as additional cooldown stations for major events such as marathons, 5Ks or summer camp practices where heat stroke is a factor and a cooling bath may be necessary to quickly lower body temperatures.

"Instead of costly tubs that are stationary, RecoveryTubTM inflatable ice tub provides the flexibility of being able to be easily transported and simple to set up," said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "With tighter athletic department and athletic training budgets -- and increased expectations for athlete care – these tubs can be a valuable tool."

RecoveryTubTM inflatable ice tub is also easy to store for road trips or in athletic training rooms where space is a premium.

"It can turn any outdoor area into a portable training room," added Cayer. "It can also provide a way to space out ice baths to avoid social distancing issues, especially when relying on another team's equipment or when multiple teams have access to athletic training facilities."

After climbing in and out of ridged hard bins as a rugby player in 2004, the founder Laurence White created a purpose made inflatable tub for cold water immersion which was practical, safe and delivered effective recovery. Since 2004, RecoveryTubTM inflatable ice tubs have been used by professional and amateur athletes from all over the world. RecoveryTubTM brand was selected as the ice tub supplier for many major sporting events including the London 2012 Olympics and Rugby World Cup in 2019.

RecoveryTubTM inflatable ice tubs can be found at www.muellersportsmed.com.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

