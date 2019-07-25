Mueller's Congressional Testimony Again Draws Significant Out-Of-Home Audiences For News Networks With Majority Of Viewing Happening On Fox News And CNN

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress yesterday and once again viewers in out-of-home locations were interested to hear what he had to say, according to Tunity Analytics. The first portion of Mueller's testimony (8 AM – 12 PM, ET), before the House Judiciary Committee, averaged 3.8 million OOH viewers across Fox News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and ABC. Mueller's afternoon testimony (12:30-3:30 PM, ET), before the House Intelligence Committee, averaged a combined 3.0MM OOH viewers. The full seven-hour testimony averaged 6.8MM OOH viewers.

The bulk of OOH viewership happened on Fox News and CNN in gyms and offices. During the morning session, Fox News averaged 1.5MM and CNN averaged 1.02MM viewers. In the afternoon, Fox News averaged 1.1MM and CNN averaged just under 1.0MM OOH viewers.

Across all six networks, OOH viewing for the morning session peaked at 8:59 AM with 4.6MM; afternoon viewing peaked at 1:15 PM with 3.6MM OOH viewers. The morning viewership was 39% A25-54 and skewed 61% male and 39% female; afternoon viewership was 43% A25-54 and skewed 64% male and 36% female.

Mueller's previous testimony before Congress on May 29 was also a big draw among OOH viewers. The news conference averaged a combined audience of 3.9 million OOH viewers across CNN, Fox News, CNBC and MSNBC.

Tunity Analytics is a one-of-a-kind TV metric that more fully captures the out-of-home viewing that occurs in locations outside the home like bars, gyms, and offices. The measurement helps TV networks and advertisers understand who their OOH viewers are and how to reach them more effectively and efficiently.

Source: Tunity Analytics, July 24, 2019

Contact:

Jaime Saberito

646-263-2648

jaimes@tunity.com

SOURCE Tunity Analytics

Related Links

http://tunityanalytics.com

