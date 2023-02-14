Muffetta's Domestic assistants celebrates 7 Years in Orange County NY and Continues to make a difference with Muffetta Naturals Cleaning Products.

LARCHMONT, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service, a leading provider of green cleaning services in Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties in NY, is proud to announce its achievements in Orange County, NY. Over the past 7 years, the company has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy partner to residents and businesses in the area, providing top-notch cleaning services and making a positive impact in the community.

Staff at Muffetta is thriving through their dedication and hard work

The staff at Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is highly trained to perform their duties most effectively taking care of your houses and offices like their own because Customer satisfaction is always a priority at Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service.

Their commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has been the foundation of their success in Orange County and beyond. The company is proud to serve residents and businesses in Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties in NY, providing premium cleaning services and making a positive impact in the community.

Showcasing of Muffetta in Westchester Magazine:

Muffetta is excited to announce that Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is going to be featured in the highly-regarded Westchester Magazine. The article will showcase the company's participation in the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program (MWBE) and highlight its commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. It is a great way to reach out to a wider audience and share the company's message with the community.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team, and reinforces its position as a leader in the cleaning industry.

As a company that values its customers and the community, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is inviting everyone to join in its celebration of 7 years in Orange County. Whether you need cleaning services for your home or business, or you're looking for a way to make a positive impact on the environment, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is ready to make a difference. So why wait?

About the Company:

Muffetta's Cleaning Service uses it's own brand of amazingly delightful Naturals Cleaning Products, scented with organic essential oils. As a company that cares deeply about the environment and the well-being of its customers, its cleaning service has always used Muffetta Naturals cleaning products, which are 100% green, people, pet, and earth friendly. These cleaning products are made with natural ingredients, making them safe for families, pets, and the environment. The use of these products not only benefits the community but also reflects a commitment to a cleaner and safer world. With its focus on using eco-friendly Muffetta Naturals cleaning products, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is setting the bar for the cleaning industry, and leading the way in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Contact

Muffetta's Domestic assistants

914-732-7105, 914-361-9053 or 845-379-4539.

https://muffettahousekeeping.com/

SOURCE Muffetta Enterprises, Inc.