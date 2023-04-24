Muffins market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing trend of savory muffins to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the muffins market, and it is expected to grow by USD 1,675.49 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.04% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The increasing trend of savory muffins is a key trend in the market. The tastes and preferences of consumers are changing. Vendors are developing muffins with different types of seasonings, garnishing, and additives, with advances in bakery food processing techniques and flavors. The trend of savory snacks is increasing. Therefore, apart from traditional sweet fillings, savory fillings such as cheese, parsley, and meat are also becoming common ingredients in muffins. Therefore, the availability of different flavors of muffins is expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Muffins Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BAB Systems Inc., Bakeline Snc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung and Co. KG, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., FlapJacked, Flowers Foods Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., Prager Brothers Artisan Breads, Promise Gluten Free, Sprightlite Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Warburtons Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for portion-snacking products is driving market growth. The popularity of muffins has increased in recent years, as consumers prefer convenient, single-serving snacks. Health-conscious consumers are looking for products in small serving sizes. They are also paying attention to the nutritional value of products. Therefore, producers are introducing new products with smaller serving sizes. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Muffins market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Product

Artisanal muffins



Packaged muffins

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and coffee shops. Sales through this segment are driven by the growing retail industry and the proliferation of retail locations. In the organized retail sector, vendors operate based on factors such as geographical presence, ease of production, inventory management, and transportation of goods. These factors will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

To learn more about the upcoming global market trends impacting the future of market research

Muffins market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our muffins market report covers the following areas:

Inflated costs and the availability of substitute snacks in emerging economies are challenging market growth. Vendors price their products based on factors such as consumer spending power. However, the increasing prices of muffins have a ripple effect on production costs and overall sales. Vendors are unable to take advantage of economies of scale and scope. Moreover, muffins are more expensive than street foods and locally produced snacks. These factors are expected to impede global market growth during the forecast period.

Muffins market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the muffins market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the muffins market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - The company offers muffins such as white wheat blueberry muffins.

The company offers muffins such as white wheat blueberry muffins. Aryzta AG - The company offers muffins, such as premium muffins.

The company offers muffins, such as premium muffins. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers muffins such as Kingsmill breakfast muffins.

The company offers muffins such as Kingsmill breakfast muffins. Britannia Industries Ltd. - The company offers muffins such as Choco Muffills.

Muffins market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist muffins market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the muffins market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the muffins market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of muffins market vendors

Muffins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,675.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BAB Systems Inc., Bakeline Snc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung and Co. KG, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., FlapJacked, Flowers Foods Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., Prager Brothers Artisan Breads, Promise Gluten Free, Sprightlite Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

