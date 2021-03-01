MUFG Bolsters Leveraged Finance Platform With Hiring of Trading and Syndicate Heads

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ) announced today the hiring of two managing directors for its leveraged finance platform: Todd Bondy will serve as Head of High-Yield Trading, and Ryan Munro will serve as Head of Leveraged Syndicate. Both will be based in New York and are scheduled to join the firm in April.

Mr. Bondy will report to Steven Feinberg, Head of Micro Trading and Co-Head of Flow Products. Mr. Munro will report to Brian Cogliandro, Head of Debt Syndicate for the Americas, and assume responsibility for the syndicate and capital-markets role for leveraged loans and high-yield bonds.

"Given MUFG's position as a leading lender on the global stage, it is a natural step for us to grow our footprint in the primary and secondary credit markets," says Mr. Feinberg. "We will continue expanding our leveraged-finance capabilities and believe they are a critical part of our growth strategy."

Mr. Bondy joins MUFG from RBC Capital Markets, where he served as a Senior High-Yield Trader. Before then he served in senior high-yield trading roles at Goldman Sachs and PEAK6 Capital Management. Mr. Bondy also oversaw the telecom, media and technology trading group at Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Munro joins from Goldman Sachs, where he served a senior role in the firm's Leveraged Finance Capital Markets and Syndicate group. He previously held positions in leveraged and acquisition finance at UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan. Mr. Munro earned a B.S. in business administration from Boston University.

"With multiple decades of capital-markets experience—in the leveraged-finance space in particular—Todd and Ryan round out our platform," says Raj Kapadia, International Head of Capital Markets. "Their addition is a cornerstone for MUFG in becoming a top corporate-banking debt house in the Americas across the credit spectrum through our full-lifecycle business model—from origination to distribution and secondary trading."

Messrs. Bondy and Munro are the latest in a succession of new additions to MUFG's leveraged-finance platform over the past year, including Tim Fischer, who joined in January 2020 as Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance Sales; Marc Lavine and Diane Wright, who were hired as Directors of Leveraged Finance Sales later that year; Mr. Feinberg, who joined in September 2020; and Mr. Kapadia, who started in January 2021.

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.3 trillion.1

