MUFG Continues Buildout of its Mortgage-Backed Securities Trading Platform with Key Hire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that it has hired David M. Lindley to lead the firm's CMO derivatives trading efforts. The hire is part of MUFG's continued investment and buildout of its MBS Trading platform. Mr. Lindley will be responsible for leading MUFG's new-issue agency CMO and MBS derivatives business. He will be based in New York and report to Michael McCarthy, Head of MBS and Securitized Products Trading.

"David's addition to the team to lead our new-issue agency CMO and CMO derivatives business is a strategic next step in enhancing our MBS Trading platform and delivering a well-rounded MBS product offering to our clients," says Mitchell Nadel, Co-Head of Flow Products and Head of Macro Trading. "He has more than 25 years of mortgage-bond trading and sales experience and brings deep industry relationships and expertise that will be key to our continued buildout of the business."

Mr. Lindley joins MUFG from Daiwa Capital Markets. He was previously Managing Director and Head of CMO Derivatives Trading at Nomura Securities, where he served as a member of the management team. He was earlier an Executive Director and Senior MBS Derivatives Trader for UBS Investment Bank in New York.

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.2 trillion, as of June 30, 2020.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $379 billion at June 30, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $167.4 billion at June 30, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with more than 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

