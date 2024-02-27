MUFG continues to strategically invest in Leveraged Credit business with key new hire

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Jordan Hollander has joined the bank as a Director on the High Yield Credit Research team, jointly reporting to Tim Fischer and Todd Bondy, Co-Heads of Leveraged Credit Sales & Trading.

Jordan has 18 years of investing experience throughout the capital structure as well as five years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking with a proven track record of returns on both the buy-side and sell-side. He joins MUFG from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) America where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Prior to that role, he held positions at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies.

"Leveraged Credit is a pillar of growth for our banking and capital markets businesses, and we will continue to build our capabilities in Sales and Trading to support both our issuer and investor clients," said Mike Yarian, International Head of Sales and Trading at MUFG. "We are excited to welcome Jordan to the team."

Additionally, Mark Schillings, Sarah Henry, and Chris Sym recently joined MUFG as a Director and Vice Presidents, respectively, on the Leveraged Credit Distribution team. Prior to joining MUFG, Mark held various positions at Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, covering high yield, cross credit, and leveraged finance sales. Sarah came to MUFG's Credit Trading team from Royal Bank of Canada, where she spent more than six years in their Capital Markets business. Chris joined the bank most recently from Mizuho Bank where he worked in fixed income sales. His prior roles included posts at Royal Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Press contact:

Meghan Carbone

[email protected]

T: +1 (908) 894-0573

