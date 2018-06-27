MUFG Hires Matt Maley As Head of Private Equity Sponsor Coverage Group

Enhancing coverage of financial sponsors has been a high priority for MUFG. Mr. Maley will lead and coordinate coverage of private equity sponsor clients, adding to MUFG's growing presence in this vital sector.

Following a comprehensive search, Mr. Maley was selected to join MUFG after spending more than 14 years with Deutsche Bank, where he was most recently a senior member of the Financial Sponsors Group; in that role, Mr. Maley covered a number of the leading private equity sponsors. Mr. Maley, who previously led Deutsche Bank's emerging telecom practice, has completed a significant number of LBOs and numerous debt and equity financings, including many as left bookrunner/lead arranger.

"Bringing Matt aboard to manage our Private Equity Sponsor coverage group is a critical step for MUFG as we build our presence with this important global client base," said Mr. Smock. "Matt's experience and relationships in the industry will be invaluable as we seek to bring strategic ideas and capital to support sponsor investments."

Mr. Smock indicated that MUFG's recent expansion in its global financial institutions sector – adding key professionals and resources to cover global financial firms, including alternative asset managers – would prove beneficial to the bank's Financial Sponsor coverage group.

Kevin Cronin, MUFG's Head of U.S. Wholesale and Investment Banking, noted: "Mr. Maley's hiring will ensure that MUFG's coverage of Private Equity Sponsors for our clients will be a coordinated global effort across the Americas, Asia and Europe."

Also essential to MUFG's Financial Sponsor practice is the close relationship it will share with the bank's Leveraged Finance franchise, according to Paul Young, International Head of Capital Markets for MUFG Securities: "Because of the linkage that exists between the two businesses, the development of the Financial Sponsor coverage group under Matt's leadership, and the growth of MUFG's Leveraged Finance platform under Grant Moyer, will undoubtedly help both groups continue to flourish."

Mr. Maley began his career with Goldman Sachs before spending four years as Chief Financial Officer of a private software company. He earned BA and MA degrees from Stanford University, and a joint JD/MBA from Columbia University.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $157.3 billion at March 31, 2018. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit https://www.unionbank.com/ or https://www.mufg.jp/english/ for more information.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG's commercial bank changed from "The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd." to "MUFG Bank, Ltd." Many of the bank's overseas subsidiaries followed suit on the same day, but branches and subsidiaries in some countries will carry out the name change at a later date. MUFG's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol has also changed to "MUFG." For more information regarding overseas subsidiaries, visit http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/newsroom/announcements/pdf/201803_namechange.pdf

