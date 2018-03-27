MUFG Hires Maureen Sullivan To Be Head of Supply Chain Finance Group For the Americas

Ms. Sullivan joins MUFG from HSBC, where she was Head of Solutions Structuring, responsible for receivables, commodity finance, and supply chain finance. She also launched a variety of strategic fintech partnerships while at HSBC.

Before working at HSBC, Ms. Sullivan spent six years with Bank of America as North American Trade Sales Head; nearly four years at J.P. Morgan as Global Trade Finance Product Manager; and 14 years at Citigroup, where she held several positions including Global Trade Finance Product Manager.

Ms. Sullivan will report to Jon Lindenberg, MUFG's Deputy Head of Investment Banking for the Americas.

"Maureen's leadership capabilities and experience make her a natural choice to manage MUFG's Supply Chain Finance business," said Mr. Lindenberg. "Her demonstrated success on a wide-range of global banking platforms will undoubtedly add value for our clients, all of whom are seeking innovative, tailored solutions to best manage their supply chain finance needs."

Named one of the Chicago Business Journal's Women of Influence for 2016, Ms. Sullivan earned a B.S. degree in Finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

MUFG's Supply Chain Finance group offers account receivables and payables solutions for both buyers and sellers that allow for their respective short-term credit needs.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $154.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.8 trillion as of December 31, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with over 2,300 offices across more than 50 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and close to 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group", flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

