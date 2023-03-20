MUFG hires Robert Ellenbogen as senior credit analyst to enhance leveraged finance platform

Ellenbogen joins as Managing Director to bolster primary and secondary market capabilities with focus on energy sector

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG's) (NYSE: MUFG) announced today that it has hired Robert Ellenbogen to its Leveraged Finance team as a Managing Director and Senior Credit Analyst.

Ellenbogen will be responsible for delivering industry and company-specific analysis to MUFG's Leveraged Finance Platform in support of deal origination, sales and trading, and investor connectivity, with a focus on the energy sector. Joining MUFG on March 20, 2023, he will be based in New York and report to Todd Bondy, Head of Leveraged Trading.

"Rob has a distinguished track record covering the energy industry," says Bondy. "As one of the world's leading debt houses in the energy space, we believe his caliber and experience are valuable additions that will afford us penetrating insights—especially in areas where MUFG is a significant lender and underwriter."

Ellenbogen joins MUFG from Credit Suisse, where he was a Managing Director and High-Yield Strategist, and before then was part of their Leveraged Finance Origination and Restructuring group. Prior to his role at Credit Suisse, Robert served as a restructuring banker at Zolfo Cooper, an advisory firm.

Ellenbogen is the latest in a succession of new additions to MUFG's leveraged finance platform in New York including Garret Rowan, who joined in June 2022 as Director of High-Yield Trading; Michael Macchia, who started in August 2022 as Director of Leveraged-Finance Sales; Craig Zando, who was hired in November 2022 as a Director of High-Yield Sales; and Bobby Grogan, who joined in January 2023 as Director of Leveraged Loan Sales.

