MUFG Hires Sandy Salgado To Be Head of Latin America Corporate Banking

Mr. Salgado joins MUFG after four years at Banco Santander, where he was Head of Consumer, Retail & Healthcare for North America. While at Santander, Mr. Salgado was responsible for a significant portion of the U.S. Corporate and Investment Bank's revenues.

"Adding Sandy to MUFG's Latin American Corporate Banking team provides a tremendous boost to our business as he brings the right blend of skills and passion that are necessary to effectively lead this critical franchise," said Mr. Koike. "Great opportunities exist in this fertile region and, with Sandy's experience in Latin America, I am confident he and his team can deliver consistent value to our clients."

Steve Cummings, MUFG's CEO for the Americas, added: "Latin America is an integral part of MUFG's strategic vision for supporting clients throughout the Western Hemisphere. Now, with the addition of Sandy to lead our Corporate Banking efforts in this critical region, I am confident that MUFG has enhanced its ability to provide world-class ideas and solutions for Latin American clients as well as our Global Clients in Latin America."

Before working at Santander, Mr. Salgado spent seven years with BBVA where he was Chairman of BBVA Securities Inc. and Head of Wholesale Banking and Asset Management, USA. Mr. Salgado also was employed at Citigroup, where for 15 of his 21 years at the bank, he was based in Argentina and Brazil. In each country, Mr. Salgado held several positions including Regional Head of Rio de Janeiro, Energy Sector Head, Debt Capital Markets and Corporate Finance/Privatizations.

Mr. Salgado, who is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, earned a B.S. degree in Economics and Finance from St. John's University, and an M.S. degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Since opening its first office in the region nearly 100 years ago, MUFG supports global corporations doing business in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The bank provides specialized services for an array of industries, including, metals and mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, power and utilities, agriculture, and financial services. In addition, MUFG offers products such as US$/local currency loans, trade finance, foreign-exchange and derivatives, structured finance, project finance, syndicated loans, and transaction banking.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $154.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.8 trillion as of December 31, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with over 2,300 offices across more than 50 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and close to 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group", flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-hires-sandy-salgado-to-be-head-of-latin-america-corporate-banking-300616656.html

SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mufgamericas.com

