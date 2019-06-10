MUFG Hires Veteran Banker Deborah Bennett To Bolster Its Supply Chain Finance Group in the Americas

MUFG's Supply Chain Finance group provides account receivables and payables solutions for both buyers and sellers to help meet their respective short-term working capital needs.

In her new role, Ms. Bennett will assume responsibility for engaging suppliers of MUFG's clients and enrolling them in the bank's supply chain finance program.

"Deborah's experience in supplier acquisition and on-boarding will amplify MUFG's commitment to buyers and suppliers alike, ensuring that each program we deliver is optimal for all stakeholders involved," said Ms. Sullivan. "These stakeholders also include treasurers, procurement staff and accounts-payable personnel on the buyers' side."

Before joining MUFG, Ms. Bennett spent nearly two decades at Citigroup in a number of related roles. Most recently, she oversaw supplier marketing and on-boarding as the firm's Global Head of Working Capital Finance, overseeing a worldwide team of more than 50 professionals.

Ms. Bennett earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.Sc. in Business from Indiana University's International Business Program, which she graduated with honors. She is a board member and treasurer of Families with Children from China, a nonprofit organization supporting Chinese adoptees and their families and friends. Ms. Bennett is also director and secretary of the Service Program for Older People, whose mission is to enhance quality of life and foster independent living among the elderly in New York City.

Earlier this year, MUFG acquired Trade Payable Services (TPS), a leading supply-chain finance platform, from GE Capital to enhance the bank's capabilities and broaden its coverage in the supply-chain finance business. With the addition of TPS, MUFG is now able to deliver a robust suite of working capital solutions that address clients' growing needs to optimize short-capital positions.

MUFG is the world's fifth-largest financial institution by assets with approximately $2.7 trillion.

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of approximately 3,000 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Press Contact:

Assaf Kedem

T +1-212-782-4926

E akedem@us.mufg.jp

SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mufgamericas.com

