MUFG Investor Services U.S. Launches Professional Services Group

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Investor Services U.S., the U.S. asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, today announced the launch of its professional services group. This move underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and game-changing solutions to leading fund operators across the United States.

Led by industry veteran Ana Saer, who brings a wealth of Big Four, Fortune 500, and startup experience — serving most recently as Senior Director, Business Transformation at Allvue Systems — the professional services group aims to provide a unique blend of industry-based strategic insights and hands-on technical expertise to private-market managers seeking to transform their operations and outperform in an increasingly complex landscape.

The establishment of this specialized group marks a significant milestone for MUFG Investor Services U.S. as it expands its service offerings to address the multifaceted operational challenges and opportunities encountered by fund operators today. The professional services group will work alongside the broader MUFG Investor Services U.S. team to help clients redesign their internal processes, select and implement new technology, and optimize their workflows.

"We are a client service organization to our core," said Scott Ramsey, Managing Director at MUFG Investor Services U.S. "We strive to be a trusted advisor and solutions provider to our clients by guiding them on more than just their operations. This new group will equip MUFG with additional tools in the U.S. to provide first-rate services and informed insights to clients — giving them additional capabilities beyond the services that we traditionally provide as a firm."

About MUFG Investor Services

MUFG Investor Services is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. From 17 locations around the world, MUFG Investor Services, through its suite of solutions, helps clients mitigate risk, execute seamlessly, and increase efficiencies across their pre- and post-trade operations. With more than $1 trillion in assets under administration, MUFG Investor Services is one of the top fund administrators globally and provides a broad range of solutions including administration, asset servicing, banking and liquidity, corporate and regulatory services, financing, business consulting, and more. Its nearly 500 clients represent funds across the public and private markets, including hedge funds, fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, mutual funds, venture capital, and more.

MUFG Investor Services is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG), one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at www.mufginvestorservices.com.

