MUFG leads Viva Aerobus's debut JOLCO

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest global financial groups, proudly announces a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option ("JOLCO") facility for Viva Aerobus ("Viva"), with Three i's Capital Co., Ltd. ("Three i's Capital"). The transaction marks Viva's first JOLCO and Three i's Capital's first investment into an aircraft JOLCO.

MUFG acted as the sole Structuring Agent and Lender, and Three i's Capital acted as Equity Underwriter. The facility supported a May 2026 delivery of an A321neo.

"We are delighted to support Viva on its inaugural JOLCO transaction, a landmark financing that reflects the continued evolution of the airline's fleet strategy. The transaction demonstrates MUFG's ability to deliver breakthrough solutions, leveraging our aviation expertise and strong relationships across Japan," said Aqmar Chowdhury, Deputy Head of Aviation Origination, Americas at MUFG.

"We are pleased to partner with MUFG and Three i's Capital on Viva's first JOLCO transaction, an important milestone in the evolution of our fleet financing capabilities. This transaction broadens the array of funding solutions available to support our fleet growth, while further strengthening our relationship with MUFG as we continue executing our long-term fleet strategy," said Ciprian Rodriguez, Fleet Executive Director at Viva Aerobus.

"This has been a strategically important transaction for us in starting relationships with both Viva and MUFG in a new asset class. We are very pleased with this beginning and look forward to further collaboration with our new partners, as we become a regular participant in aviation leasing," said Masanori Sueoka, Chief Executive Officer at Three i's Capital.

About Three i's Capital Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, Three i's Capital Co., Ltd. is an asset management company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The corporate philosophy is embodied in the three "i"s of "intelligence," "investment," and "I" in the first person, with the highest integrity to be the perceptive "third eye" for our clients. The core focus is on shipping and aviation leasing and Japanese real estate, while also engaging in principal investments in the real estate, energy, and corporate markets. Three i's continuously strives to serve investor needs. To get in touch, please visit https://3-iz.com/en/home-en/.

About Viva Aerobus

Viva is a Mexican ultra-low-cost airline that provides air transport services across Mexico, the United States, and other Latin American countries. Founded in 2006, Viva operates one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the Americas. With a clear vision to give all people the opportunity to fly, Viva is focused on democratizing air travel by offering low fares and a low-cost service. For more information, please visit: https://www.vivaaerobus.com/en-us/

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit https://www.mufgamericas.com/.

Media Contact:

MUFG Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.