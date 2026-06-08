MUFG Announces $3.6 Billion Financing for Delfin LNG's First Floating LNG Vessel

MUFG serves as Financial Advisor, Initial Coordinating Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent on landmark U.S. LNG infrastructure project

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced its role in the successful financing of The Delfin LNG project's first floating liquefied natural gas vessel, Delfin FLNG 1, a transformative energy infrastructure project under development in Louisiana and offshore in the Gulf of America.

As Financial Advisor, Initial Coordinating Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, MUFG played a central role in helping bring the project to Final Investment Decision. Delfin FLNG 1 is the first floating liquefaction facility in the United States and, at 4.4 million tons of LNG per year, the largest floating LNG project globally by liquefaction capacity.

MUFG helped structure and raise approximately $3.6 billion in total debt to support the transaction. The financing includes approximately $2.8 billion of operating company financing, including a construction term loan, revolving credit facility and senior secured notes, as well as $800 million of holding company financing.

"This transaction highlights MUFG's role in delivering strategic advice, tailored financing solutions, and disciplined execution to support clients in advancing complex projects," said Chip Lewis, Managing Director at MUFG. "We are proud to bring our sector experience and capabilities to help support Delfin LNG in achieving this important milestone"

The project is backed by long-term LNG sales agreements with major global energy companies and is sponsored by a consortium that includes Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of Blackrock, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Vitol, Diameter Capital Partners and Delfin Midstream Inc. The first vessel is expected to be constructed and commissioned over approximately five years by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and Black & Veatch.

The transaction underscores MUFG's continued commitment to supporting complex, large-scale infrastructure and energy financing for clients globally. It also further strengthens MUFG's relationship with Delfin and key project stakeholders as the company advances future phases of its floating LNG platform.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be the world's most trusted financial group through close collaboration among its operating companies, responsive service to the financial needs of clients, and a commitment to shared and sustainable growth.

MUFG's Americas operations, including offices in the United States, Latin America, and Canada, provide a broad range of commercial and investment banking, markets, securities, and transaction banking services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and institutional investors. With a long-standing presence in the region, MUFG combines global strength with local insight to support clients across industries and markets.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit https://www.mufgamericas.com/.

Media Contact:

Alicia Faugier

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SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.