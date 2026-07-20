MUFG Appoints Valeria Strappa as Head of Global Transaction Banking for the Americas

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the largest global financial groups, proudly announces the appointment of Valeria "Val" Strappa as Head of Global Transaction Banking for the Americas. She will lead the business across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Val Strappa

Strappa joins MUFG from J.P. Morgan Payments, where she spent nearly a decade in senior leadership roles across the Americas and globally. She brings extensive experience in product innovation, commercial growth and large-scale business transformation, following earlier leadership roles at Citi, GE Capital and McKinsey.

In her new role, Strappa will lead the next phase of growth for Global Transaction Banking across the Americas. She will focus on accelerating commercial growth, advancing digital modernization and strengthening collaboration across Corporate & Investment Banking to deliver the full breadth of MUFG capabilities. Val will enable clients to grow their business, operate more efficiently, and unlock greater value from their operations, while reinforcing Global Transaction Banking as a strategic growth engine for MUFG.

"Val's strategic vision, commercial leadership and transformation experience make her the right leader to accelerate our growth in the region," said Kevin Cronin, CEO of MUFG Americas. "Global Transaction Banking is a strategic priority for MUFG because it connects our financing strength with the operating capabilities our clients rely on every day. As clients' financing and operating needs become increasingly interconnected, we have a unique opportunity to deliver further value through a more connected experience and to become an increasingly strategic partner for our clients."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit https://www.mufgamericas.com/.

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SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.