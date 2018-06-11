MUFG Promotes Bill Davidson To Global Head of Technology Banking

Mr. Davidson, a Managing Director, will be responsible for expanding a global team of technology bankers, all of whom will be focused on deepening existing relationships and increasing MUFG's roster of clients in the sector. The bank currently maintains relationships with more than 175 technology clients around the world, of which roughly two-thirds are based in the U.S.

The new global role took effect on June 1, 2018.

Based in San Francisco, Mr. Davidson will continue as Head of the U.S. Technology Banking team within MUFG's U.S. Wholesale and Investment Banking (USWIB) group.

In his expanded position, Mr. Davidson reports to Randall Chafetz, Managing Executive Officer of GCIB; and Kevin Cronin, Head of USWIB.

"By selecting Bill to lead this group, our technology-sector clients will gain the benefit of a seasoned banking professional whose keen insights on the global tech industry translate into his ability to deliver useful and innovative financing solutions," said Mr. Chafetz.

Since joining MUFG in 2012, Mr. Davidson has overseen the bank's growing technology banking franchise in the U.S., which serves clients across the full spectrum of industry sub-sectors. The bank is now one of the U.S. technology sector's largest foreign lenders.

Under Mr. Davidson, MUFG placed third by deal count and fifth by volume in Dealogic's year-to-date 2018 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Bookrunner rankings for the technology sector, and sixth by volume in Thomson One's 2017 U.S. Investment Grade Loan Bookrunner league table.

Mr. Cronin said: "Bill's leadership capabilities and accomplishments while managing the U.S. Technology Banking group make him a natural choice to lead MUFG's effort to expand and enhance this critical sector on a global basis."

MUFG has also made strong inroads on tech sector transactions in the leveraged loan market as demonstrated by its leadership roles on the following recent deals:

the $3.1 billion senior secured credit facility for Perspecta Inc.'s inaugural financing, for which MUFG served as Lead Left Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger, and Administrative Agent; and

the $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility, refinancing and upsize for CSRA Inc. for which MUFG served as Lead Left Bookrunner and Lead Arranger.

"I am excited to work with the outstanding professionals on our team to leverage MUFG's global presence and strong product capabilities to build a world-class technology banking practice," Mr. Davidson said. "MUFG is well-positioned to meet the increasingly advanced global banking and financing needs of its technology industry clients."

Mr. Davidson earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $157.3 billion at March 31, 2018. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit https://www.unionbank.com/ or https://www.mufg.jp/english/ for more information.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG's commercial bank changed from "The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd." to "MUFG Bank, Ltd." Many of the bank's overseas subsidiaries followed suit on the same day, but branches and subsidiaries in some countries will carry out the name change at a later date. MUFG's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol has also changed to "MUFG." For more information regarding overseas subsidiaries, visit http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/newsroom/announcements/pdf/201803_namechange.pdf

