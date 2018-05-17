MUFG Promotes Jon Lindenberg to Lead Investment Banking Group for the Americas

Mr. Lindenberg, who previously was the Deputy Head of Investment Banking and Head of Structured Finance, will report to Kevin Cronin, MUFG's Head of U.S. Wholesale and Investment Banking for the Americas. Mr. Lindenberg succeeds Fumitaka "Hama" Nakahama, who will return to Tokyo as Head of the Global Corporate and Investment Banking Planning division, effective July 1.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Jon," said Mr. Cronin. "With more than 30 years of experience and a strong record of accomplishment, I am confident he can successfully lead our investment bank on the next phase of its journey.

"At the same, we will miss our friend, Hama, who oversaw numerous significant advances in investment banking areas such as Project Finance, Funds Finance, and Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) warehousing during his tenure with MUFG Americas," Mr. Cronin added. "Hama has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the bank, our clients, and our colleagues. I am comforted by the fact that his considerable talents will continue to be utilized on behalf of MUFG's global franchise."

MUFG also announced other moves within its Investment Banking group:

Shinichi Sato , currently Deputy General Manager of MUFG's Investment Banking Credit Division in Europe , the Middle East and Africa , will relocate from London to New York to take over as Deputy Head of Investment Banking for the Americas; and

, currently Deputy General Manager of MUFG's Investment Banking Credit Division in , the and , will relocate from to to take over as Deputy Head of Investment Banking for the Americas; and Erik Codrington , a Managing Director in the Structured Finance group, has been appointed Head of Structured Finance.

Messrs. Lindenberg and Codrington began their new roles on May 15, 2018; Mr. Sato's new responsibilities become effective as of June 8, 2018.

Under Mr. Lindenberg's leadership since 2012, the Structured Finance franchise has topped the Thomson Reuters league tables for the last nine years. Other notable achievements attained during his time as Head of Structured finance include:

Placing No. 1 in Project Finance International 's rankings for Top Bond Arranger in 2017;

's rankings for Top Bond Arranger in 2017; Being selected as Global Bond House of the Year and Corporate Issuer of the Year for 2017 by Project Finance International ; and

; and Being recognized as 2017's Top Lead Arranger for clean energy and energy smart technologies financings by Bloomberg New Energy Finance for the second consecutive year, and the sixth time in the past eight years.

Named Deputy Head of Investment Banking for the Americas in 2016, Mr. Lindenberg joined MUFG in 2009 after spending 18 years with Citigroup. He earned a B.S. in Economics, with high distinction, from Indiana University; and has an MBA, with highest honors, from the University of Michigan's Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Sato has worked in a number of corporate and investment banking areas, and in several securities businesses including securitization, aviation, and debt research over the course of his 24-year career at MUFG. He received a Master's degree in Finance with a concentration in Financial Engineering from London Business School, and earned an MBA with distinction from the University of Oxford.

Mr. Codrington has more than 25 years of experience in financing large-scale energy and infrastructure projects throughout the Americas, including advisory, debt capital markets, and syndicated loans. Mr. Codrington joined MUFG in 2011 after working at Citigroup and JPMorgan; he also served four years as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He is a graduate of Cornell University, and earned an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.

Both Messrs. Sato and Codrington will report to Mr. Lindenberg.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $157.3 billion at March 31, 2018. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG's commercial bank changed from "The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd." to "MUFG Bank, Ltd." Many of the bank's overseas subsidiaries followed suit on the same day, but branches and subsidiaries in some countries will carry out the name change at a later date. MUFG's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol has also changed to "MUFG." For more information regarding overseas subsidiaries, visit

http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/newsroom/announcements/pdf/201803_namechange.pdf

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-promotes-jon-lindenberg-to-lead-investment-banking-group-for-the-americas-300650188.html

SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unionbank.com

