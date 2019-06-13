MUFG Renewable Energy Banker Beth Waters Elected to American Wind Energy Association's Board of Directors

In her 11 years with MUFG, Beth has helped drive the origination and structuring of $31.4 billion in non-recourse debt, including the financing of nearly 21,895 megawatts of wind, solar, and gas-fired assets, as well as 320 miles in transmission lines. Eight of her transactions captured "Deal of the Year" awards from trade publications.

"As a banking veteran with nearly two decades of experience in power and project finance, Beth is an important leader and advocate for the wind industry," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. "We look forward to drawing on her expertise and vision as our organizations work to support the growth of the wind industry."

Last year, Ms. Waters managed a noteworthy deal for Starwood Energy—a $2.1 billion loan facility for its acquisition of GE's Project Finance portfolio of 51 loan assets. Also in 2018, wind energy trade publication A Word About Wind ranked Ms. Waters No. 17 in its inaugural Top 100 North American Power List.

"Beth has been a central figure in the success of MUFG's renewables business and a leader in the advancement of energy infrastructure and production across the region," said Erik Codrington, Head of Project Finance for MUFG in the Americas. "With the rise of renewable energy as a viable alternative with environmental benefits, Beth's experience makes her uniquely qualified to provide strategic direction to the wind industry. Our bank supports AWEA's mission and the commitment Beth has undertaken in joining its board."

Ms. Waters has an M.B.A. in Finance from Hofstra University, which she graduated with distinction, and a B.A. in Economics (cum laude) from Stony Brook University.

Earlier this year, MUFG was reported as the top Global Lead Arranger for clean-energy and energy-smart technologies' financings for the third consecutive year in Bloomberg's annual New Energy Finance League Tables. The 2018 Bloomberg rankings also marked the seventh time in the past nine years that MUFG led all private-sector banks in that category.

MUFG is the world's fifth-largest financial institution by assets with approximately $2.7 trillion.

