MUFG to Launch Capital Markets Strategy Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that it will launch a Capital Markets Strategy group to advise and equip C-suite audiences with insights to anticipate, understand, and respond to important market and macroeconomic developments.

The Capital Markets Strategy group will be led by Tom Joyce who joins MUFG from Deutsche Bank. The group will be integrated across MUFG's Capital Markets and Corporate and Investment Banking businesses. Mr. Joyce will be based in New York and report jointly to Brian Cogliandro, Co-Head of Capital Markets, and to Mark Thumser, Head of Strategy & Business Operations in the Global Corporate & Investment Bank.

"The markets in 2020 have been whipsawed by an array of unexpected macro events, and Tom and his Capital Markets Strategy team will help our clients understand and better make sense of the world in which they operate," said Bill Mansfield, Head of Global Markets in the Americas. "Tom will further advance MUFG as a source of intellectual capital, and our investment in his team is a doubling down on our commitment to our clients as a trusted advisor and source of market expertise."

"Tom and team will be value-additive to our clients on day one and position us to capture further mind and marketshare," said Kevin Cronin, Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking in the Americas. "Tom's network of relationships is virtually unmatched and spans C-suite Fortune 500 and equivalent investor audiences worldwide."

Mr. Joyce has 25 years of capital markets and investment banking experience and joins MUFG after a 15-year career at Deutsche Bank where he led its Capital Markets Strategy group. Prior to Deutsche Bank, he spent more than a decade at Lehman Brothers in multiple capital markets and advisory roles. Mr. Joyce is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.2 trillion, as of June 30, 2020.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $379 billion at June 30, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $167.4 billion at June 30, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada.

Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with more than 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

Visit https://www.mufg.jp/english for more information.

