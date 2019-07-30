MUFG to Tap into Charlotte Technology and Risk Talent with New Office

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, has opened an office in Charlotte, NC for its Operations & Technology for the Americas group, Americas Risk Management group, and other select functions.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for MUFG to establish a footprint in the Charlotte market," notes Chris Higgins, Chief Information & Operations Officer for the bank. "This region is known for having a talented labor pool that is skilled in financial services and technology innovation and modernization, and we are looking to invest in this valuable resource. Charlotte's proximity to leading-edge colleges and universities also makes it an inviting marketplace for identifying and hiring professionals early in their careers who are skilled in these areas. This reflects MUFG's drive to be on the forefront of customer-centric technologies and related services."

This space is aligned with MUFG's expansion and growth plans and will serve as an important eastern U.S. hub for experts in technology, engineering, data, risk management, and other functions. Plans call for hiring approximately 300 positions in this space, with team members to be housed in a contemporary, open environment with close proximity to colleagues to foster meaningful relationships and drive innovation and collaboration.

The bank will undertake an intensive recruiting effort to build capabilities through the hiring of local talent in the Charlotte metropolitan area. Those hired will have a unique opportunity to affect change in an immediate and impactful way as they participate in activities focused on expanding new product capabilities, enhancing delivery of services, and identifying growth opportunities.

Katrina Teague and Samir (Sam) Patel, recently hired senior executives at MUFG, will work from this location and help lead recruiting efforts. "I'm very excited to be part of opening MUFG's new office in Charlotte," notes Teague, who joined the bank in June, serving as Head of the Office of the Chief Information & Operations Officer. "We have an incredibly talented workforce and innovative spirit in Charlotte and the region benefits greatly from organizations like MUFG that are dedicated to the communities it serves, both from the standpoint of providing jobs for well qualified candidates and lending a hand to residents within the area. The pairing of a growing, global financial institution like MUFG and a flourishing community like Charlotte is sure to be a winning combination."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

Press contact:

Ross Wladis

T +1-646-740-8742

E Rwladis@us.mufg.jp

SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Related Links

https://www.mufgamericas.com

