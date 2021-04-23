MUFG Union Bank Appoints Head of New Healthcare Commercial Banking Team

"Anvar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to a crucial business for MUFG Union Bank," Feit said. "As half of our lending commitments come from industry specialties, we continue to lean into our ability to leverage the combination of both local coverage and specialized industry expertise in critical individual sectors for our clients."

As Head of Healthcare, Hodjaev will expand the bank's commitment to deliver holistic banking and capital markets solutions and help clients with their sector-specific challenges and unique needs. The recently formed Healthcare team's coverage will include pharmaceuticals, medical instruments, devices and supplies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and managed services, life sciences, healthcare IT, healthcare REITs, and other healthcare services. The group will also cover healthcare focused venture capital and private equity companies.

"I am thrilled about this new opportunity, new team, and new venture," Hodjaev said. "This past year, we all saw the critical importance of the healthcare sector, and we anticipate even greater growth for the industry moving forward. With growth comes increasing capital and advisory needs, and I look forward to working with clients to identify and help solve for their financing objectives."

Hodjaev brings over 15 years of banking experience to his new role. Previously, he worked with MUFG's Capital Markets Group focusing primarily on covering the Healthcare and Middle Market sectors. Before joining the bank in 2010, he was a Director with Oppenheimer & Co in the Leveraged Finance Capital Markets Group. He has a BBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and a MA in Economics from the University of Southern California.

About Commercial Banking

The MUFG Union Bank Commercial Banking group is dedicated to providing high-touch, reliable financial solutions with specialized industry knowledge to middle-market companies and financial sponsors. With a proven track record in providing debt financing and capital markets capabilities, the Commercial Banking group offers clients access to a worldwide network of financial professionals and services, as well as strategic insights into global economic trends, social customs and trade practices as part of the MUFG platform. We work with middle market clients across their lifecycle, offering merger, acquisition and capital advisory services through Intrepid Investment Bankers, our investment banking arm, in sectors including healthcare, technology & digital media, consumer brands, industrials, and business services.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $132 billion, as of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately ¥351.7 trillion (JPY) or $3.4 trillion (USD)¹, as of December 31, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥103.5 (JPY) as of December 30, 2020

