MUFG Union Bank Foundation Completes its Three-year, $3.5 Million Commitment to Address West Coast Affordable Housing Shortage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced it has completed the third installment of grants providing support to nearly 60 non-profit organizations throughout the West Coast. Under its Expanding Housing Opportunities (EHOP) strategic initiative, the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) group is striving to expand access to affordable housing, particularly for low-and-moderate-income individuals and families. Over the last three years, Union Bank has granted nearly $3.5 million to carefully selected nonprofits through EHOP initiatives.

Launched in 2017, EHOP is one of the biggest CSR programs ever undertaken. The three-year effort accomplished its objective to achieve meaningful community impacts in markets throughout the West Coast. Goals for EHOP included:

Deepen relationships with housing partners.

Increase affordable housing preservation, development and rehabilitation.

Achieve operational efficiencies for community partners.

"Affordable housing is one of the most important issues facing communities we serve," said Julius Robinson, MUFG Union Bank Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Americas. "Multi-year funding to our housing community partners has given us the opportunity to spend more time working with their executive teams to build partnerships in much the same way that any business investor would."

A Community of Friends Low Income Investment Fund Abode Communities LTSC Community Development Corporation Affordable Housing Clearing House Mercy House Living Centers Asian Americans for Equability, Inc. Mercy Housing Northwest Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development MHANY Management Inc. Breaking Ground HDFC Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services Cabrillo Economic Development Corp. New Destiny Housing Corporation California Coalition for Rural Housing Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California California Housing Consortium/CHC Institute Orange County Community Housing Corporation California Housing Partnership Project Hospitality City Heights Community Development Corp. San Diego Housing Federation Coachella Valley Housing Coalition San Diego Interfaith Housing Foundation Community Corp. of Santa Monica South Bay Community Services Community HousingWorks Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing Corporation for Supportive Housing SRO Housing Corporation Cypress Hills Local Development Corp. Inc. St. Vincent de Paul Village, Inc. East Bay Housing Organizations Surf Development Company, Inc. Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. (New York) SV2Home Fifth Avenue Committee, Inc. Terner Center for Housing Innovation Good Old Lower East Side (GOLES) The Bowery Mission Habitat for Humanity of Orange County The Kennedy Commission Habitat for Humanity of Santa Barbara The Midnight Mission Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County, Inc. The Skid Row Housing Trust Hollywood Community Housing Corp. Time for Change Foundation Housing California Veterans Village of San Diego Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation Jamboree Housing Corporation West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation Local Initiatives Support Corporation in New York, Los Angeles San Francisco and San Diego



With the support of a multi-year grant from MUFG Union Bank, non-profit partners have been better prepared to respond to crises and opportunities; build internal and external capacity; make progress toward sustainability; and respond to new community issues.

"We are very proud of the success we've seen with EHOP. The multi-year funding allowed for our community partners to achieve operational efficiencies," said Kathy Patoff, Chief Operations Office for the MUFG Union Bank Foundation. "Stable and flexible funding can be a catalyst for exploring and developing new approaches that support sustainable communities now and in the future."

About Union Bank

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in our clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products as well as wealth management services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds our clients' best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $134.7 billion, as of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥314.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of September 30, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.9 (JPY) as of September 30, 2019

