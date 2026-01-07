Unprecedented physical evidence was analyzed and authenticated by US astronaut, USAF OSI/DoD case supervisor, NASA, JPL, IBM and USGS scientists, plus McDonnell Douglas defense industry, photographic, special effects, and other experts

SEDONA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The formerly tabloid topic of UFOs is now making headlines worldwide, attracting Harvard scientists, military whistleblowers, and is the subject of frequent US government hearings. For almost 60 years, the MUFON organization has researched reports and sightings of UFOs but without finding conclusive, independently authenticated, scientific proof of extraterrestrials, until now.

MUFON Presentation Revealed First Authenticated UFO Contacts by They Fly Productions

At his recent presentation for MUFON, in Sedona, Arizona, UFO expert and science researcher for 47 years, Michael Horn, showed dozens of still irreproducible, pre-digital, 35 mm UFO photos and an 8mm video of a spacecraft – now confirmed by independent scientific experts to be extraterrestrial in origin. Horn showed an example of a state-of-the art analysis of one of the photos that revealed never-before seen details that authenticated the UFO.

The clear and often close-up photos, including some of multiple craft – and two claimed to be from within a UFO above the Swiss countryside – were taken by Billy Meier, a reclusive Swiss man, and represented a small sampling of 617 of his remaining photos, which once numbered over 1,200.

The photographic evidence was followed by documentation of what Horn referred to as an even "higher standard of proof", i.e. information that would have required a technology still relegated to the realm of science fiction. Such information has been the subject of several episodes on Redacted, hosted by former News anchor, Clayton Morris, who pointed out that Meier has frequently published "verifiable, copyrighted material" on major international news stories – before the events occurred – which would require…time travel.

Horn showed video clips of Morris, including where he showed that – in 1987 – Meier predicted coming conflicts at the North Pole between the US and Russia, and in 2017 warned about America's "secret plans to attack Russia from Germany", both of which were recently confirmed and – verifiably – published decades ago.

Additionally, Meier's predictions, such as those from 1958 and 1987, specifically foretelling AI and the dangers it poses to humankind, are now being echoed by scientists. Horn said he has made all the documentation, including over 250 of Meier's predictions and the UFO evidence, freely available on his blog so that, like MUFON, everyone interested can determine the truth for themselves.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9arJr_x7-I

