MUFON to Unveil Astonishing UAP Material Test Results at Symposium

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is being called "The most important UAP related-presentation MUFON has ever made," THE MUTUAL UFO NETWORK (MUFON) will reveal details about a UAP Materials case it recently received from Russia in an exclusive live event on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at 8 PM Central Daylight Time. The case will be presented both in-person and via livestream at MUFON's Annual Symposium, revealing the story behind mysterious materials delivered to the home of a Russian UFO Investigator with evidence of a cover-up.

Tests by Russian labs, later corroborated by MUFON's own U.S. lab, confirm the material is of unknown origin. While virtually any material can be identified by its components from the periodic table, unknown combinations or isotopic ratios can often point to a mysterious origin of samples. In this case, 90% of the sample is made of materials that labs were unable to identify.

The story becomes even more compelling as some of the samples sent for additional testing were stolen from an official U.S. Post Office box shortly after they arrived for retrieval by MUFON Investigator Robert Spearing. On top of this, cameras were turned against a wall, inhibiting investigation—although postal workers testify that they delivered the box.

"This is typical with evidence of this nature. We believe that this material was deliberately taken by someone who could hack into a locked Post Office Box to prevent further testing. Who did it is anybody's guess," stated MUFON Media Relations Director Ron James.

"The evidence that supports this story, and others that we will share at the Symposium, could make this the biggest UFO-related news event of the year. We have physical materials and more evidence of non-human technology," said James.

MUFON, The Mutual UFO Network, is the largest and oldest civilian UFO research organization in the world. Dedicated to "the scientific study of UFOs for the benefit of humanity," MUFON is a worldwide network of like-minded people who care about UFO/UAPs. "We provide community and resources to the field and are honored to be making a presentation that may move the ball forward," James concluded.

The annual MUFON International Symposium is July 11-14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. Sign up to attend this exclusive event in-person or via livestream at www.MUFONSymposium.com.

SOURCE Mutual UFO Network