Muftar Announces Free Beta Launch of SaaS Solution to Digitize and Drive Efficiency in Transportation Industry

The AI-powered Muftar app streamlines operations and enhances productivity for transportation and logistics firms of all sizes

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic fueled consumer demand for online shopping and the resulting e-commerce boom exposed shortcomings in the supply chain – mainly its lagging digitization. Today, Muftar announced the free beta launch of its comprehensive, AI-powered software platform for the trucking and transportation industry, which improves logistics planning and efficiency while reducing costs.

"Truck drivers are the fundamental supply chain link that keeps goods and the economy moving," said Mehmed Tiro, CEO of Muftar. "I designed Muftar around what would help make their experience simpler and the result is a platform that automates day-to-day processes and offers valuable AI-driven data analytics to help our industry flourish."

The Muftar SaaS platform features:

Real-Time Data Analytics: Provides insights into market trends, demand patterns and operational inefficiencies.

Provides insights into market trends, demand patterns and operational inefficiencies. Automated Workflows: Minimizes human error that can result from routine tasks like invoice processing, load assignment and payment tracking.

Minimizes human error that can result from routine tasks like invoice processing, load assignment and payment tracking. Adaptive Learning: User behaviors, industry trends and feedback enable the platform to provide solutions that are ahead of industry needs.

User behaviors, industry trends and feedback enable the platform to provide solutions that are ahead of industry needs. Driver App : Offering features like real-time tracking, digital bills of lading and efficient route planning, it allows drivers to manage deliveries effortlessly.

: Offering features like real-time tracking, digital bills of lading and efficient route planning, it allows drivers to manage deliveries effortlessly. Carrier dashboard : Provides fleet management, shipment tracking and digital paperwork. The dashboard enhances efficiency with real-time tracking and effective load management and improves communication between fleet management, drivers and dispatchers.

: Provides fleet management, shipment tracking and digital paperwork. The dashboard enhances efficiency with real-time tracking and effective load management and improves communication between fleet management, drivers and dispatchers. Broker dashboard: An integrated platform specifically designed to manage and streamline complex logistics tasks so freight brokers can optimize workflow and improve service quality.

Muftar's software helps trucking companies streamline their billing processes, reducing administrative costs and improving cash flow. By automating the invoicing process, companies can generate accurate invoices quickly and track payments, ensuring that they get paid on time. Additionally, efficient logistics planning reduces delivery times and empty miles, and optimized routes reduce idle time, enabling carriers to lower fuel costs.

According to Tiro, initial tests helped one trucking company improve its efficiency by 8% over a three-month period.

"Instead of focusing on time-intensive, repetitive processes, Muftar automated these systems and enabled drivers to focus attention on improving their productivity. In the end, the company was able to hire three new drivers," added Tiro. "Recent news of looming strikes and trucking bankruptcies prove now more than ever is the time for innovation and streamlined processes that connect shippers and carriers, improve operational efficiencies and, overall empower drivers to do their jobs."

Click here to register for the free beta or visit www.muftar.com to learn more about Muftar.

About Muftar

Muftar is a comprehensive logistics software solution that digitizes and simplifies the entire logistics process, from inventory control to shipment tracking. Our platform revolutionizes the transportation and logistics industry by eliminating paperwork, increasing efficiency and connecting logistics operations globally. For more information about Muftar, visit www.muftar.com.

Media Contact:

Wendi Sheridan, Interdependence PR

(215) 630-5287

[email protected]

SOURCE Muftar