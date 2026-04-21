MUG® Root Beer and George Kittle Mix Up MUG Brotein: The DIY Gainz Hack Built for "Gym Dawgs"

MUG® Root Beer and San Francisco 49ers tight end—and certified root beer fanatic—George Kittle debut MUG® Brotein: a "dirty protein" remix made by mixing MUG® Zero Sugar with a vanilla protein shake

Fit season is here—and MUG® Root Beer is helping its dawgs take on proteinmaxx culture without sacrificing the bold, nostalgic flavor they love.

Introducing MUG Root Beer Brotein : mix MUG ® Zero Sugar with a vanilla protein shake for a DIY "dirty protein" remix—available together in the limited-run MUG Brotein bundle dropping on Walmart.com and TikTok Shop

: mix MUG Zero Sugar with a vanilla protein shake for a DIY "dirty protein" remix—available together in the limited-run MUG Brotein bundle dropping on Walmart.com and TikTok Shop Some may call it "dirty protein," but for certified MUG maniacs like San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, MUG Brotein is the ultimate cheat code: big flavor, big shake energy, and a playful flex on the too-serious gym bros who've dominated the protein conversation for too long. Watch Kittle in action on @MugRootBeerOfficial

MUG Brotein Bundle Brings Root Beer to the Weight Room

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Wednesday, April 22, Dawgs can get their paws on a limited-run MUG Root Beer Brotein bundle—complete with MUG Zero Sugar, a vanilla protein shake and exclusive MUG gym essentials designed to take your gainz to the next level (shaker bottle, gym bag, and MUG tank). The bundle will be available exclusively on Walmart.com on April 22nd, with a second drop via @mugrootbeer on TikTok Shop on April 28th, while supplies last.

What the Dawgs (and Dog) Are Saying

MUG Root Beer mascot Dog teams up with San Francisco 49ers tight end - and certified MUG maniac - George Kittle to debut MUG Brotein, the ultimate cheat code to take on proteinmaxx culture and flex on the too-serious gym bros. MUG Root Beer introduces MUG Brotein, a DIY "dirty protein" remix made by combining MUG Zero Sugar with a vanilla protein shake (no actual shaking required)

"As a professional athlete, protein tracking comes with the territory, but I'm also a longtime MUG Root Beer fan who will never give up my float. MUG Brotein is the best of both worlds. The most absurd thing about it is that I didn't do it sooner," said George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers Tight End.

"MUG has always been for the fans who have that dawg in them," says Michael Smith, VP of Marketing, MUG Root Beer. "Teaming up with George Kittle to drop MUG Brotein lets us unleash that big dawg energy in fit season—creating a gainz hack that's as fun as it is delicious."

"Dis one is for all da dawgz that werk hard fur da gainz. Lift heavy. Sip MUG Brotein. Get sumthin to flex abut," said MUG mascot, Dog.

Missed the Drop? No Excuses: Where to Find More MUG Brotein

Bundle sold out? No stress. Find everything you need to make MUG Root Beer Brotein at retailers nationwide—look for MUG Zero Sugar and vanilla protein shake displays at Kroger and Albertsons, or shop online at Walmart.com and Instacart.

Fans can follow @MugRootBeer on TikTok and Instagram to keep up with the latest antics from Dog.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America