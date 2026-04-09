MUGLER FRAGRANCES IS THE OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF CARDI B'S LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mugler Fragrances is the official sponsor of Cardi B's highly anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour, which has sold out across all stops to date, marking a powerful collaboration between two cultural icons known for fearless self-expression, bold femininity, and boundary-pushing creativity.

Credit: Mugler Credit: Mugler

As a Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist who consistently commands attention and challenges boundaries, Cardi B embodies the Mugler spirit: insolently audacious, powerful, and endlessly captivating. The Little Miss Drama Tour celebrates confidence, individuality, and larger-than-life performance, making Mugler Fragrances a natural partner for the tour's high-impact energy and extraordinary flair.

Throughout the tour, Mugler Fragrances has been seamlessly integrated into the live experience, including a standout on-stage moment during Act IV where the fragrance, Angel Nova, becomes part of the performance itself. Presented on a silver platter, the iconic star-shaped bottle is incorporated into the show as Cardi B sprays herself and the crowd, creating a bold, theatrical moment that has quickly become a fan-favorite highlight. In addition to the on-stage integration, Mugler Fragrances has activated through sampling in key markets and an exclusive discount code on Mugler.com, creating a multi-sensory brand experience that lives both in-person and across social platforms.

"Cardi B is a fearless force of nature who embodies confidence, individuality, and creative freedom values that are deeply rooted in Mugler's DNA," said Lynn Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Mugler Fragrances US. "Becoming the official sponsor of the Little Miss Drama Tour has allowed us to connect with fans in a powerful, immersive way and celebrate self-expression on some of the world's biggest stages."

Known for its iconic fragrances and avant-garde aesthetics, Mugler Fragrances continues to push cultural boundaries through unexpected collaborations that resonate with a new generation of consumers. This partnership underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to celebrating individuality and empowering voices that redefine modern power and glamour.

Now in its final stretch, the Little Miss Drama Tour continues through April 18, 2026, bringing Cardi B's electrifying performances — and Mugler Fragrances' immersive brand experience — to audiences nationwide.

The collaboration was brought together by Yellow House Collective, a women-owned, Latina-founded company focused on connecting brands with culture at scale.

ABOUT CARDI B

Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of all time, regardless of genre, gender, or generation— all accomplished in less than a decade. Among her seemingly unstoppable list of accomplishments, she stands as the highest-certified female rapper on the RIAA's "Top Artists (Digital Singles)" ranking with over 100 million RIAA-certified units sold, with 3 diamond certifications. Her chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-winning, 6x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, continues to be a landmark achievement in female rap streaming history. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow." Her extensive list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors currently includes 10 GRAMMY® nominations and one win for Best Rap Album for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, eight Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, four Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME's "TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018," being named Entertainment Weekly's 2018 "Entertainer of the Year", Billboard's 2020 "Woman of the Year," and receiving the Impact of the Year Award at Billboard's 2025 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, cementing her influence in the music industry. along with countless other triumphs. She continues to expand her musical legacy in 2025 with her newly released sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, available everywhere now, which became the fastest album to go platinum in history, debuted at #1 marking her second straight #1 on the Billboard 200, and has extended versions including AM I THE DRAMA? (Bonus Edition) and AM I THE DRAMA? (ErrTime Edition). Cardi B recently launched her first-ever U.S. arena tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour, which is on track to sell out entirely.

ABOUT MUGLER

For over 50 years, Mugler has existed as a realm where fearless fantasy takes flight. A sanctuary of excess and emotion, where fashion and fragrance merge to empower metamorphosis and self-expression. Today, the House continues to push boundaries, crafting avant-garde fragrances that ignite inner transformation and invite every individual to emerge as their most extraordinary self.

ABOUT ANGEL NOVA

Juicy, luscious, and irresistibly mouth-watering, Angel Nova opens like that first bite into a ripe raspberry - sweet, vibrant, and bursting with color. A passionate fruity gourmand creation, it awakens desire and invites you to transcend the limits of reality.

Imagined and crafted by master perfumers Quentin Bisch, Louise Turner and Sonia Constant of Givaudan, Angel Nova is a captivating fruity gourmand reinterpretation, an evolution of Angel's mythology, celebrating renewal through creativity and imagination.

SOURCE Mugler