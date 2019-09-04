Mugler Fragrances Opens Freestanding Boutique at Macy's State Street Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins Fragrance Group announces the grand opening of the Mugler Fragrance Boutique at Macy's State Street Store in Chicago. This new inspirational store exhibit is curated around "The Art of Faceting Dreams" highlighting the world of Mugler fragrances.



Born under a pale blue sky and adorned with a bright silver star, the new Mugler consumer playground revolves around the three suspended silver drops of its new perfume fountain, one of the raisons d'être of the famed perfume house. "With its soft curves and round modules in its architecture, this Mugler boudoir is designed to surprise and trigger personal emotions, says Christophe de Lataillade, International Creative Director of Clarins Fragrance Group. "It blends Mugler's couture codes (the black lining of the furniture) and oneiric surrealism (such as the "giving" hands reaching out from the wall, holding and offering the fragrances).



The boutique's open concept will allow a more casual and personal interaction between the Mugler Staff Specialist and the customer. Interactive technology, such as a Fragrance Finder system and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system will provide engaging ways for guests to determine their perfect fragrance match. A display of 12 "emotional" scents referred to as "the organ," will give customers a unique olfactive journey to find the scent that suits them best.

