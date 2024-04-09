Muha Meds Continues to Expand with First California Dispensary New Los Angeles Store Lights Up with Grand Opening & Homecoming for Brand

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muha Meds , the cannabis brand known for setting the industry standard, is proud to announce the opening of their first titular California retail location in the Eagle Rock region of Los Angeles. Located at 1731 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041, Muha Meds celebrated with a grand opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 30th where fans of the brand enjoyed festivities alongside the leadership team.

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting with Muha Meds Founders Ali and Muhammad "Muha" Garawi Muha Meds Location in Los Angeles

Muha Meds' dispensary carries their namesake flower, disposables vapes, Mambas (edibles), vape carts, Mates (infused pre-rolls), and hash rosin concentrates in addition to dozens of other brands including WYLD, Raw Garden, CQ, THC Design and more. The 800+ square feet of space channels the overall look and feel of Muha Meds products into brick and mortar form — modern, sleek and luxurious. Featuring custom murals that celebrate Los Angeles culture and unique holographic displays, the store creates an unparalleled cannabis retail experience in the East Los Angeles region.

Beyond the look and feel of the dispensary, Muha Meds incorporates its company principles of quality and value into the store, so that customers will have the same confidence when they visit the location as when they purchase a Muha Meds product. The dispensary will have rotating promotions, new customer incentives, and a constantly evolving menu so guests will always have a reason to return and see what is new. For longtime fans of the Muha Meds, the location features the largest selection of the brand's products with unique skus unavailable anywhere else and all at the best possible prices.

The new Muha Meds dispensary may be the first in California, but it joins two other locations in Michigan and marks another year of exceptional growth for the cannabis brand. Founded originally in Los Angeles in 2018 by two brothers still in college, the entirely self-funded brand began with a small line of vape cartridges and has since skyrocketed into the California, Michigan, Missouri, and New Mexico markets with products in nearly every cannabis category from solventless vapes to premium indoor grown flower. This store though is something of a homecoming for the brand, as Founder and CEO Ali Garawi says, "Opening the first Muha Meds brick and mortar store in our home city means the world to us. It shows the development, success, and establishment of the brand in a way that truly makes us so grateful and proud to have been able to have done so. This is just the beginning for us, and we are humbled to have had such a great team throughout our four years."

Muha Meds has plans to continue expansion into new markets and open more retail locations while always keeping safety, quality and value at the forefront of its operations.

To request hi-res images, speak with a company principal or receive samples, please contact Alexa Oliphant at [email protected] call at 714-420-6492. For more information visit www.muhameds.com .

Media Contact:

Alexa Oliphant

714-420-6492

[email protected]

SOURCE Muha Meds