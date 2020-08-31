Muhammad Naveed Khan, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammad Naveed Khan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Radiology in acknowledgment for his role as a Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Mid-Michigan Radiology Associates.

Mid-Michigan Radiology Associates is a highly respected Independent Radiology Group committed to offering advanced diagnostic procedures to Central Michigan. The Radiologists at the Group pride themselves on being the first to use Computerized Tomography (CAT Scan) in Mid Michigan, the first to utilize open MRI and is the first Independent Radiology Group in these counties to provide diagnostic and interventional radiological procedures such as balloon angioplasty, STENT placement and Thrombolytic therapy. Patients are greatly appreciative for the professionalism that the staff at Mid-Michigan Radiology Associates continuously demonstrate.



Board-Certified Radiologist, Dr. Naveed Khan has garnered 29 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his speciality. In his current appointment as a Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Mid-Michigan Radiology Associates, he has dedicated the past 11 years providing cost effective treatment for his patients. He performs X-rays, MRI, ultrasound and CT scans, and specializes in angioplasty, stent placement, and medical ports placements.



To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Khan obtained his MBBS(MD) from Khyber University in Peshawar, Pakistan. Shortly after, he completed a Diagnostic radiology residency, and an Iinterventional radiology fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is Board Certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology and is a member of the American College of Radiology. He came to Michigan from Madison, Wisconsin where he served the military at the Williams S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.



An active member of his community, Dr. Khan has been involved with charitable works through the Islamic Center of Midland, including repair of homes, and feeding people in the soup kitchen, and raising awareness on multiple social issues.

Dr. Khan has been married to his wife, Mrs. Noreen Khan for 24 years, whose support was instrumental during his studies to become a physician. They have four children and they all have lived in Michigan since 2009.

As a testament of this recognition, Dr. Khan dedicates this to his fellowship director and mentor, John McDermott, MD.



