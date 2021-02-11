Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge Enriches Scope of African Education; Supports 10 lifechanging Projects

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammad Sanusi II, UN SDG advocate and the 14th Emir of Kano are currently in partnership with 1 Million Teachers (1MT); a social enterprise to provide access to high-quality teacher education to underserved communities around the world. The initiative aims to empower highly competent and enterprising education changemakers across Africa who are taking action to develop learning outcomes in their communities; especially for girls and women.

Muhammad Sanusi II, UN SDG Advocate SDG 4 Goals

Following the announcement for entry applications for the MS II SDG Challenge in 2020, over 225 applications consisting of 902 team members from 9 countries within Sub-Saharan Africa were received. Following a thorough review process, 10 finalists were chosen as Cohort 1 of the challenge.

They are; Jane Chikapa (Bloomers Learning Initiative), Mahfuz Alabidun (Inmates Educational Foundation), Anita Nchat Kevin (Amina Dyslexia Center), Olufemi Folaponmile (Learning to Learn), Adejoh Idoko (Girls for Tech Innovators Competition), Rasheedat Sadiq (The Reading Room), Olusegun Ilori (Unusual School), Yemisi Jetoluwa (The Workbook), Ajibola Oladejo (SEIS/Susty Ed), Habiba Abdul Rabiu (The Arty Makers). The finalists will each receive a $500 grant which will be used to fund their project, to scale up 150 projects over the next 10 years.

The onboarding process concluded in January and the 1MT members are currently training the finalists on idea refinement processes to further ensure seamless outcomes. All project implementation starts fully by March in various communities.

Speaking about the program, the Chairman Advisory Board of 1MT, Muhammad Sanusi II; emphasized the importance of the challenge and its critical role in helping to achieve the 2030 Agenda for SDG 4 and 5.

"I'm very delighted to receive our 10 cohorts who are the winners of the SDG challenge. The 10 of you are part of history by taking action to solve very crucial gaps in the educational system in Africa. Our objective to provide equitable and gender-responsive education through innovative solutions is one step closer to becoming a reality. This dynamic selection of these awardees is evident that the implementation of SDG 4 and 5 in Africa is attainable." Sanusi said.

Also, speaking at the virtual orientation were; Shari Hughson, HH MSII SDG Trustee - Director of Masters in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program at Smith School of Business, Queen's University; Professor Jane Chin - HH MSII Trustee, representing the Faculty of Education at Queen's University; Dipo Faulkner, General Manager IBM West Africa and Prof Nomunua MNgoma, 1MT Lead researcher.

One of the finalists from Malawi, Jane Chikapa, spoke about her project; Bloomers Learning Initiative, "The problem being solved is lack of literacy skills. According to UNESCO's statistics, Malawi has an adult literacy rate of 62.14%, (69.7% males and 55.2% females), 130 in ranking in comparison with other countries. Our goal is to enhance reading and writing among 500 primary and secondary school students, vulnerable, exposed to illiteracy, recurrent COVID-19 educational shocks; through physical and online learning by 2021 in Malawi."

Instagram

https://1millionteachers.com/hh-msii-sdg-challenge/

Media Contact

Opeyemi Aladejbi

Creative Intelligence Group

+2347056362482

[email protected]

SOURCE Muhammad Sanusi II

Related Links

https://1millionteachers.com/hh-msii-sdg-challenge/

