Muhammad U. Qamar, MD, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Doctor for his outstanding work in the field of Medicine as an Internist at Memorial Herrman Hospital.

KATY, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 12 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Qamar is an associate professor with interest in cardiology (partial fellowship).

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Qamar received his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree from King Edward Medical College (Pakistan) and completed his Residency in internal medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical College. After obtaining his Medical Degree, Dr. Qamar relocated to the United States where he completed his residency with the University Of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Qamar is Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

To further his professional development, Dr. Qamar is a member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Fellow American College of Physicians (FACP).

Dr. Qamar dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father, Rafi Qamar, MD, who is a surgeon.

