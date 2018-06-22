TULSA, Okla., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammad Yasser Darkazally, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Internal Medicine in recognition of his role as an Internist at Saint Francis Hospitalists.

Muhammad Yasser Darkazally, M.D.

Since 1960, Saint Francis Hospitalists has sought out in offering all patients the quality care that they deserve. Lending an innovative and compassionate approach in handling healthcare issues, Saint Francis Hospital is well-known for their work in the field. With Excellence, Dignity, Justice, Integrity, and Stewardship at the forefront of the organization's values, the healthcare system pledges, "to deliver quality healthcare to all we serve, giving special reverence to those who are newly conceived or near death." Recognizing that everyone deserves the right to quality healthcare, Saint Francis works in conjunction with the regional community, "to shape public policy to ensure that the root causes of ill health and suffering are addressed and eradicated. " Amassing expertise in several facets of the medical industry, Saint Francis is equipped in handling various medical issues within the areas of Cardiology, Children's Health, Diabetes Management, Eating Disorders, Emergency Services, Mental Health, Neonatal Care, Orthopedics, Urology and more.

Having gathered over fifteen years of experience in the field and two years in his current role as an Internist at Saint Francis Hospitalists, Dr. Muhammad Yasser Darkazally is revered for his outstanding contribution in the industry. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine, Dr. Darkazally is a renowned expert within the field adept in medical matters with regards to the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions that can affect geriatric patients, including Pneumonia, Osteoarthritis, High Blood Pressure, Acute Bronchitis, Hernias, Dementia, Strokes, Thrombosis, Urinary Incontinence and Alzheimer's disease.

Early in his career, Dr. Darkazally graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Damascus located in Syria. Later, Dr. Darkazally completed his residency at the Chicago Medical School and Rosalind Franklin University. Thereafter, Dr. Darkazally completed his fellowship at the Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Darkazally was named 2017 Top Doctor in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is avid affiliate of the American College of Physicians.

When he is not working, Dr. Darkazally enjoys playing basketball with his kids and going to the gym.

Married with three children, he dedicates this recognition to his wife, Tina, for all her love and support. For more information, please visit www.saintfrancis.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muhammad-yasser-darkazally-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-as-a-pinnacle-lifetime-member-in-the-field-of-internal-medicine-in-recognition-of-his-role-as-an-internist-at-saint-francis-hospitalists-300670966.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

