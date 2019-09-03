Mühle-Glashütte Launches a New Limited-Edition Watch to Honor 80 Years of the World's Largest Aviation Organization, AOPA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout time mankind has always been fascinated by the sky and flying through the air just like the many birds that they would see during the day. This obsession can be seen in all different kinds of art and literature all across the globe, and all from different periods of time. Flying high into the bright blue sky and soaring long distances over the ocean just like the albatross would fill everyone's dreams, and in the early 1900s these fantasies and dreams would become a reality with the Wright Brothers first successful airplane. With this being the birth of aviation, we now move to present day where for some aviation has become more than a dream, a fantasy, it became a reality.

Jump forward to present day, AOPA, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, is the world's largest association for aviation enthusiast and pilots. In partnership with AOPA, Mühle-Glashütte is proud to announce the release of a limited-edition watch to celebrate the 80th anniversary of AOPA, the AeroSport with a limited edition of 500 pieces worldwide.

The aeronautical theme begins with the white AOPA logo set against the jet-black dial, along with white numbers and hands. Color is added with red markings at the quarters and a red tip to the minute hand for precise visibility. This result in a simple, clean look that gives a clear view of all the information the wearer will need, especially important for pilots. In addition, there is a triangular PIP indicator at the bezel that can be used to calculate the length of time or a fixed GMT function.

The case itself features a coin-edge bezel that provides a superb tactile feel, essential for quick glances while in the air. While being secured with a stainless-steel clasp on a soft black calf leather strap, designed for comfort. The exhibition case back reveals the elegant hand finished movement with a complete customer designed rotor.

Available now, AOPA members receive a special discount on the retail prices, offering a great watch to commemorate the anniversary of the organization.

You can find out more about AOPA at www.aopa.com, and to find out more about Mühle-Glashütte, including the AeroSport watch at www.aopa.com/watch.

