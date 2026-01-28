MUHLENGIA Wins Cooling Bed Award at CIPS 2025 with Advanced 7°C Cooling Technology for Dogs and Cats

A combination of functional cooling fabric and structural design lowers surface temperature by up to 7°C, helping dogs and cats manage summer heat stress

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean premium pet lifestyle brand MUHLENGIA has won the Cooling Bed & Cage Category Award at CIPS 2025 (China International Pet Show), one of the world's leading exhibitions for the global pet industry.

The award was given to MUHLENGIA's functional dog cooling bed, designed to reduce heat stress by lowering surface temperature by up to 7°C upon contact. As climate change continues to extend and intensify summer seasons worldwide, demand for reliable and effective cooling beds for dogs is rapidly increasing across global markets.

Unlike conventional cooling mats or gel pads that offer only temporary or localized relief, MUHLENGIA's cooling bed combines high Q-max functional cooling fabric, verified through FITI testing, with a bumper-style structural design. Cooling surfaces are applied across the base and all four sides of the bed, enabling immediate and continuous cooling contact regardless of a dog's size, posture, or movement.

At CIPS 2025, judges and buyers highlighted the product's instant cooling sensation upon contact, comparing it to the immediate coolness felt when touching metal surfaces that quickly disperse heat. The product was featured in the official CIPS award winners' showcase, drawing strong interest from global buyers, distributors, and pet industry professionals.

Developed for the global pet market, the cooling bed was designed with international distribution and OEM collaboration in mind. During the exhibition, MUHLENGIA received multiple partnership inquiries related to co-development, OEM manufacturing, and region-specific exclusive distribution.

Founder and CEO Yeoju Lee stated, "As summers become longer and hotter due to climate change, functional cooling beds for dogs are no longer seasonal products but an essential category across global markets."

She added, "Starting in 2026, we plan to expand our cooling product lineup and accelerate global exports, strengthening MUHLENGIA's position as a design-driven brand in the global pet lifestyle and B2B market."

For more information on MUHLENGIA's award-winning cooling bed for dogs, please visit:

http://www.en.muhlengia.com/article/pressmedia/8/58/

About MUHLENGIA

Founded in 2022, MUHLENGIA is a Korean premium pet lifestyle brand specializing in high-end pet products inspired by European design and craftsmanship. With its founder being a London-based designer, MUHLENGIA integrates refined European aesthetics and premium design techniques into pet essentials, offering elevated lifestyle solutions for modern pet owners.

Operating as a B2B-focused brand, MUHLENGIA manages both brand development and product manufacturing, collaborating with global partners to deliver thoughtfully designed pet lifestyle products.

Since its launch, MUHLENGIA has actively participated in major international exhibitions across Germany, the United States, and China. Beginning with its first export to Saudi Arabia in its founding year, the company continues to expand its global footprint in 2025 across Japan, North America, and Europe.

To learn more, visit www.en.muhlengia.com

