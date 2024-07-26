Muinzer Acquires Two Student Housing Communities Next to Purdue University

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in student housing, today announced the acquisition of Grant Street Station and South Street Station next to Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. The acquisition was made in partnership with an affiliate of Walton Street Capital, L.L.C. The properties total 362 student housing beds and are 99% pre-leased for the August 2024 school year. The transaction was successfully arranged by Randall Calvert of TSB Realty.

Muinzer's purchase caps over $250 million of student housing acquisitions in the preceding 12 months. "We will continue to acquire student housing communities in the top university markets. I'm very proud of the Muinzer team for executing on yet another acquisition next to my alma mater, Purdue University," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO of his namesake firm. "The combination of our access to capital and our veteran student housing management team gives us a significant runway to continue acquiring," added Mr. Muinzer.

Muinzer began investing in student housing in 2002 and is one of the largest owners and operators in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. "We have long-term conviction in student housing and are actively deploying capital towards our goal of acquiring an additional $2 billion of student housing communities near high-growth universities," added Michael Snyder, COO of Muinzer.

About Muinzer:

Muinzer was founded by Marc Muinzer in 2002. With offices in Los Angeles, Knoxville, Auburn, West Lafayette, and Chicago, Muinzer is one of the largest owners and operators of student housing in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

About Walton Street Capital, L.L.C.:

Walton Street is a private equity real estate investment firm that, since its inception in 1994 through its affiliates, has raised over $15 billion of capital commitments. Walton Street's principals have collectively acquired, financed, managed, and sold over $55 billion of real estate and have an average of 22 years of real estate industry experience. Senior management has collectively invested and managed both real estate equity and debt through several real estate cycles over five separate decades and more than 40 years, forging long-term and deep relationships with lenders, public and private real estate owners, operators, brokers, managers, and industry service providers.

Contact:

Muinzer

248 S. Chauncey Avenue

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Email: [email protected]

