Muinzer Completes Off-Market Acquisition Near Auburn University

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a leading private equity firm specializing in student housing, today announced the off-market acquisition of Samford Square near Auburn University. Samford Square consists of 752 student housing beds that are 100% leased for the August 2024 school year.

Muinzer's purchase of Samford Square follows its acquisition of Evergreen Auburn in May 2024. "The combination of our access to capital and our veteran student housing management team gives us a significant runway to continue acquiring. I'm very proud of the Muinzer team for executing on yet another off-market acquisition," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO of his namesake firm.

Muinzer began investing in student housing in 2002 and is one of the largest owners and operators in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. "We have long-term conviction in student housing and are actively deploying capital towards our goal of acquiring an additional $2 billion of student housing communities near high-growth universities," added Michael Snyder, COO of Muinzer.

Muinzer was founded by Marc Muinzer in 2002. With offices in Los Angeles, Knoxville, Auburn, West Lafayette, and Chicago, Muinzer is one of the largest owners and operators of student housing in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

