CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm focused on student housing, today announced the promotion of Steve Teegarden to Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Teegarden will oversee all financial operations of the firm, including accounting, financial reporting, capital markets coordination, treasury management, and strategic planning, as Muinzer continues to expand its national student housing platform.

Muinzer Promotes Steve Teegarden to Chief Financial Officer

"Steve has demonstrated exceptional financial discipline, strategic judgment, and leadership," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Muinzer. "He has played a significant role in a number of the firm's major transactions and corporate initiatives since joining Muinzer. Promoting Steve to Chief Financial Officer is both a recognition of his contributions and a reflection of the critical role he will play in Muinzer's next phase of growth."

"Steve brings a deep understanding of both the financial and operational sides of our business," said Michael Snyder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Muinzer. "His leadership has been instrumental as we have scaled our platform, professionalized our systems, and executed complex transactions. This promotion is very well deserved."

Mr. Teegarden has been a key member of Muinzer's leadership team and has played an integral role in strengthening the firm's financial infrastructure, supporting portfolio growth, and executing significant acquisitions, dispositions, and recapitalizations across multiple markets. His promotion reflects Muinzer's continued investment in senior leadership as the firm scales its operations and broadens its institutional relationships.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and for Marc's confidence," said Mr. Teegarden. "Muinzer has built a differentiated platform with a strong track record and a clear growth strategy. I look forward to continuing to help position the firm for disciplined expansion and long term success."

About Muinzer

Founded in 2002 by Marc Muinzer, a Purdue University alumnus, Muinzer is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm focused on student housing in high growth university markets across the United States. With a track record of delivering exceptional risk adjusted returns for more than 20 years, the firm partners with institutional and private capital to identify, acquire, and actively manage purpose built student housing assets near leading public universities. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, West Lafayette, Auburn, and Knoxville, and is one of the nation's most active student housing investors and managers.

